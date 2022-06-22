ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

17-year sentence sticks for man who killed woman on porch

By ED WHITE
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDulH_0gIfHL8c00
Porch Shooting FILE - Ted Wafer, of Dearborn Heights, Mich., testifies in his own defense during his second degree murder trial in Detroit on Aug. 4, 2014. Wafer, who said he feared for his life when he fatally shot a young woman on his porch in 2013, was given the same 17-year prison sentence Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at a new hearing ordered by the Michigan Supreme Court. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP, File) (Clarence Tabb Jr.)

DETROIT — (AP) — A Detroit-area man who said he feared for his life when he fatally shot a young woman on his porch in 2013 was given the same 17-year prison sentence Wednesday at a new hearing ordered by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Ted Wafer was convicted of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Renisha McBride in Dearborn Heights.

But about halfway through Wafer's prison term, the Supreme Court in February unanimously threw out the manslaughter conviction, saying he couldn't be punished twice for the same homicide.

Wayne County Judge Dana Hathaway said the prison sentence won't change: 15 years for second-degree murder, plus two years for using a gun during a crime, which Wafer has already served. She noted that the murder sentence still was within the scoring guidelines.

Wafer, 63, gets credit for roughly eight years in custody, making him eligible for parole in 2031.

Wafer has been a “model prisoner” but the “facts remain the same," the judge said.

“You cannot murder someone for simply knocking on your door in the middle of the night. You had choices,” Hathaway said.

Wafer opened his front door and shot McBride, 19, through a screen door before dawn. He said he was awakened by pounding and feared for his life, though he didn't call police first. A jury rejected his self-defense claim.

Prosecutors speculated that McBride, who was drunk and had crashed her car hours earlier, might have been confused when she arrived on Wafer’s porch.

“I remain terribly sorry," Wafer said Wednesday.

Wafer is white and McBride was Black; some people wondered in the aftermath of the shooting whether race was a factor, likening it to the 2012 shooting of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin. But race was hardly mentioned during Wafer's trial in 2014.

“Holidays are no longer holidays because we have no joy," McBride's mother, Monica McBride, said in court. “Every day is a living nightmare that we can’t and won’t wake up from.”

___

Follow Ed White at https://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Inmate accused of murdering another inmate inside Michigan prison

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An inmate is facing charges after police say he murdered another inmate inside a Michigan prison last month. Elrick Cooper, 54, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charged Wednesday. Police said he killed an inmate inside the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township. He...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Child Protective Services called 'dozens of times' to Detroit home where boy, 3, found in freezer

Police have arrested a Detroit mother in connection with the discovery of her 3-year-old son's decomposing corpse in a freezer in her west-side basement. The body of the child, estimated to be about 3 years old, was discovered early Friday morning in the house on Monte Vista Street when a team of Detroit police officers from the 2nd Precinct and a representative of the state's Children's Protective Services program did a wellness check.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Warren woman shot by estranged boyfriend, officials say

DETROIT – A 27-year-old Warren woman was shot in the leg by her estranged boyfriend, who police arrested six days later, officials said. Detroit police were called around 1 a.m. June 15 to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain Street. When they arrived, a woman told them that she had been shot in the lower left leg.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayvon Martin
Boston 25 News WFXT

3-year-old found dead in freezer

DETROIT — Police in Detroit said a 3-year-old boy has been found dead in a freezer. The boy, whose identity has not been released, was found inside a freezer after they were called to perform a welfare check at a home on the city’s west side, WJBK reported.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Motorcyclist killed in Oakland County crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist was fatally injured Friday after he hit a car turning in front of him, police said. Shortly after 3 p.m. June 24, the motorcyclist was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Dixie Highway near Hutchinson Drive in Springfield Township when a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 69-year-old Davisburg woman turned left in front of him, police said.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The Supreme Court#Wafer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect After 25-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect connected to a fatal shooting in Detroit. The shooting happened on Monday, June 6, at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler. Police say the 25-year-old male victim was driving a red Dodge Durango, when the suspect, who was driving in a black SUV, fired shots, and fatally wounded the victim. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
74K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy