(Above) Captain Rob of Newport Sportfishing Charters with a bass of a lifetime for this young customer. The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has seen some up and down fishing this week due to some less-than-ideal wind/drift conditions, but they have been able to put some quality trips together on most trips. The water had dirtied up over the weekend but has started to rebound over the past few days. The addition of sea bass has been great, with easy boat limits on most trips, along with plenty of quality fluke still coming over the rails. Be sure to call the office or check their website to reserve your spot for a full or half day trip.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO