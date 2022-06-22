ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA gets new treatment center tool

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvanians looking for drug and alcohol treatment will now have a tool that helps them find and assess the best programs throughout the state.

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) was joined by national nonprofit Shatterproof and substance use disorder treatment provider Gaudenzia to announce the expansion of the free and confidential Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform, ATLAS , to Pennsylvania.

"The Wolf Administration is dedicated to providing high-quality treatment to every Pennsylvanian with a substance use disorder, especially now, as we're seeing an increase in substance use and overdose deaths across Pennsylvania," said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. "This new tool will not only monitor the quality of treatment providers in Pennsylvania, but also gives individuals and families a trusted resource to locate quality care for themselves and their loved ones. We are thankful for this partnership and for the incredible participation we've received from the field."

ATLAS evaluates addiction treatment facilities’ use of evidence-based best practices based on the Shatterproof National Principles of Care, includes an assessment to understand the appropriate level of care, and offers an easy-to-use dashboard to allow those in need and their loved ones to search for and compare facilities using criteria such as location, services offered, and insurance accepted so they can find the best treatment for their unique needs. ATLAS is fully available in English and Spanish.

The tool also gathers and displays anonymous feedback from patients on their experiences at facilities once a minimum threshold of 20 responses for the facility is met. Much like consumer reviews help people to select goods and services in other areas of healthcare, this feedback helps to inform others’ care decisions. Anyone who has received treatment from a facility in Pennsylvania is encouraged to visit ATLAS to search for the facility and leave a patient review.

“During a time when our nation’s addiction crisis is tragically at an all-time high and access to quality treatment is often hard to find, ATLAS is a critical new resource. When my son Brian needed addiction treatment, my family agonized trying to find him the right care. It was impossible to know who to trust,” says Shatterproof Founder and CEO, Gary Mendell. “ATLAS is a sea change in the addiction world. It will give those in need and their families the transparent and trustworthy information my family never had and will help put more people on the path to recovery.”

Forty Gaudenzia treatment locations, and a total of 515 substance use disorder treatment facilities across the state have submitted their information to be included in ATLAS. An additional open enrollment period for facilities who missed the first deadline will be available in fall 2022.

“We are grateful for ATLAS and the team at Shatterproof for making the submission process so easy,” said Dr. Dale Klatzker, President and CEO at Gaudenzia, Inc. “It is vital that we reduce barriers to treatment and this tool provides an easy way for those in need to seek and quickly find a treatment option that will work best for them. We are proud to partner with DDAP and Shatterproof on ATLAS and to be a part of such a valuable resource to the community.”

ATLAS was created by Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in America. ATLAS is currently in Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and West Virginia, reaching more than a quarter of the U.S. population. It will be coming to New Jersey this summer, and California in 2023, which will bring the population reach to more than 40%.

DDAP’s Get Help Now hotline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), is also a trusted resource for individuals and/or their loved ones if substance use disorder treatment or resources are needed. The hotline is confidential, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and staffed by trained professionals who will connect callers to resources in their community. Callers can also be connected with funding if they need help paying for treatment.

