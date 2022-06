PROVIDENCE — The appointment of one new Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) member and the reappointment of another are headed for a vote on the Senate floor. Gov. Dan McKee has named Catherine Robinson Hall, a former Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) staff attorney and coastal policy professor, to replace former chair Jennifer Cervenka, who resigned last year. The governor also reappointed Little Compton resident and retiree Donald T. Gomez, who has served on the body since 2007.

