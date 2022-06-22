Tupelo mayor's bathroom project quietly postponed

Mayor Todd Jordan is seen in this Sept. 26, 2021, photo speaking at the Celebration of Cultures. Libby Cantrell | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO • An attempt to secure a private bathroom for the mayor was stalled after elected officials aired “concerns” with the administration.

President Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer said he spoke with various members of the council and the administration about the project, which had $50,000 allocated to it in a recent budget amendment that included a myriad of other projects.

“I haven’t ruled (the project) out; we just have a few more questions,” Palmer said.

The administration did not completely scuttle the project, according to Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis, who said it would bring up the project in the next fiscal year.

“We are revisiting the project. We are not scrapping it completely,” he said.

The money for the project came from excess funds in the budget, which the city traditionally uses for capital improvement. Multiple officials noted that the project was not likely to reach the allotted $50,000.

The private bathroom would be located between the mayor’s and chief operations officer’s offices, cutting a nook out of the communications director’s office. It would also be adjacent to the public restrooms.

The mayor and chief operations officer currently share a restroom separate from the public restrooms.

Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan said his issue was less the bathroom’s cost and more that the mayor did not bring it to the council through the capital plan. He said he expected the administration to propose the revised project in the capital plan during the budgeting season.

“There is a need for it because there is not a shower in city hall,” he said, adding that a shower would be useful for the administration as a whole in the event of an emergency that forces employees to work around the clock.

Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard said he didn’t believe the council did its “due diligence” on the project when it came up and was glad to see it settled.

“What was proposed to us was out of line,” he said, noting that when it came back up, his decision to move it forward would depend on a few factors, including the price tag.

Jordan was out of town and could not be reached for comment. He previously told the Daily Journal that he requested the shower be installed because he was outside a lot with his duties, and he liked to freshen up before meetings later in the day. Adding the bathroom with a shower, he said, would save time having to drive home and then back to the office.