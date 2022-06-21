ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

One man's outsized role in shaping the Supreme Court

NPR
 5 days ago

It was May 2 when the American public got a glimpse of how the Supreme Court could rule on a very consequential case. UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Now, according to a breaking new report from Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has, in fact, voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. UNIDENTIFIED...

www.npr.org

POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Live updates: The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

In a 6-3 vote along ideological lines, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a strict Mississippi abortion law. It also overturned Roe v. Wade, the 50-year-old case that was the basis for legal abortion across the United States. These are some of the stories we're following:. The majority...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NPR

One OB-GYN discusses why she opposes abortions

NPR's Susan Davis speaks with Dr. Christina Francis, board member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, about the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion. NPR's Health Policy Correspondent Selena Simmons-Duffin contributed reporting to this segment. SUSAN DAVIS, HOST:. As we continue our coverage of yesterday's momentous Supreme...
FORT WAYNE, IN
NPR

How conservatives worked for decades to fill courts with anti-abortion rights judges

NPR's Michel Martin talks with author David Kaplan about how that led to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. While the country continues to deal with the fallout from the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe, we wanted to look at how the court itself arrived at this moment. The movement to overturn Roe was guided by conservative activists and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who helped usher in a record number of federal judges during the Trump years. And on the nation's highest court, all three justices appointed by former President Trump voted to overturn Roe, delivering on a promise he made as a candidate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Around the nation, demonstrators show support for abortion rights

As nearly two dozen states move to ban or restrict access to abortion following Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights protests continued across the country. In Alabama, hundreds gathered on Saturday in Birmingham, reciting poems, dancing and spreading hugs, all in support of reproductive rights, according...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NPR

Sen. Mitch McConnell is illuminating the legal conservative route for Republicans

Much of the credit for the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade goes to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell helped install the conservative majority on the high court, and he may not be finished. If Republicans win control of the Senate in November, Congress could vote to further restrict abortion. NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

How Two Women's Views of Abortion Changed

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Today, we're thinking about abortion on a personal level. And we'll listen to two women whose views on the matter have changed because of their own experiences.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

Biden must take stronger action on abortion, Senate Democrats say

On the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, some Senate Democrats are pushing President Biden to take "immediate action" to protect abortion rights. In a letter sent to Biden on Saturday evening, a group of 34 senators describe the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

'Roe v. Wade' repeal raises questions about other constitutional rights

We're going to start today with another look at the impact of yesterday's historic Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old case which established the constitutional right to an abortion. Writing for the 6-3 majority in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, Justice Samuel Alito declared that Roe was, quote, "egregiously wrong from the start." And he added that the Roe decision was, quote, "on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided." Now the issue of abortion is left up to each state to decide. Already, some have activated laws they had already passed to outlaw the procedure and, in some cases, to criminalize it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Kentucky's abortion trigger ban takes effect

Kentucky's abortion ban went into effect immediately when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday morning. Opponents and supporters of the ban are now grappling with new realities. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Abortion was legal in the Commonwealth of Kentucky Friday morning. At 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
NPR

The Supreme Court is at its most conservative now from the last 75 years

The U.S. Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade yesterday, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion upheld for nearly half a century no longer exists. Writing for the court's conservative majority, Justice Samuel Alito said that the 1973 ruling and repeated subsequent high court decisions reaffirming Roe must be overruled because they were egregiously wrong and not grounded in the Constitution. Joining us now to discuss how all of this is playing out is NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg. Hey, Nina.
CONGRESS & COURTS

