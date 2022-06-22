ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

First Aid Kit – “Angel”

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a bit since we’ve heard some new songs from Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit. Johanna and Klara Söderberg’s last album was Ruins, back in 2018. In 2019, they returned with “Strange Beauty,” a tribute to...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Stereogum

Mikey Erg – “Sick As Your Secrets”

New Jersey pop-punk hero Mikey Erg got back together with his old band the Ergs! to release the Time And The Season EP earlier this year, and now he’s about to release the new solo record Love At Leeds. Erg recorded this one with Steve Albini, and Jeff Rosenstock played guitar, sang backup, and co-produced. Erg’s backing band on this album includes Rosenstock along with The Chris Gethard Show‘s Alex Clute and Caves’ Lou Hanman. Erg has already dropped the early tracks “Almost Like Judee Sill” and “Caroline Told Me So,” and now, on the eve of the LP’s release, he’s shared one more song.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Half Waif’s Surprise EP Portraits

Nandi Rose has been releasing a lot of music recently. In 2020, she made her ANTI- debut with The Caretaker, then quickly followed that with last year’s Mythopoetics. Now, she’s apparently already working on another album, as well as a book. But first, she’s surprise dropped a new EP reflecting back on some of the material from the last two years.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hear Voxtrot’s Previously Unreleased “Kindergarten” From New Rarities Comp

Earlier this year, the Austin band Voxtrot announced a reunion tour after breaking up in 2010. They also revealed plans for a collection of obscurities called Cut From The Stone: Rarities & B​-​Sides, which will be released next month. Today, the band is sharing the previously unreleased track “Kindergarten, which was recorded in the mid-2000s. “I had begun having cyclical panic attacks and no longer felt connected to music, myself, or anyone around me,” Ramesh Srivastava explained to Consequence. “This was obviously not a pleasant experience, but it opened the door to many forms of therapy and led me on a long journey of unearthing my psychology and spirituality.” Check it out below.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Cyndi Lauper Shares New Version Of Abortion Rights Song “Sally’s Pigeons”

Cyndi Lauper has shared a new version of her 1993 song “Sally’s Pigeons” in response to the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, ending the right to an abortion in America after nearly 50 years. “Sally’s Pigeons” was originally inspired by a friend of Lauper’s who received a back-alley abortion after becoming pregnant and died as a result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Dot Da Genius – “Talk About Me” (Feat. Denzel Curry, Kid Cudi, & JID)

Producer Dot Da Genius has been working with Kid Cudi from the very beginning; he’s the guy who made the beat for Kudi’s breakout single “Day ‘N’ Nite” more than a decade ago. With his tracks for Cudi and for other artists like Lil Nas X, Travis Scott, and his ex-wife Jhené Aiko, Dot has built a real name for himself. On a new single, Dot steps into the lead-artist role, and he’s assembled a great cast of rappers.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Dave – “My 24th Birthday”

Back in 2017, when he was still a rising teenage UK rapper with a Drake cosign, Dave released a freestyle called “My 19th Birthday.” Today he’s back with a sequel. “My 24th Birthday” finds Dave in a ruminative, grateful mood, with shoutouts to his mother, Drake, and Jesus Christ along the way. The quality witnessed on last year’s We’re All Alone In This Together remains. Listen below.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Spaced – “Prove You Wrong”

I saw the Buffalo hardcore band Spaced open for Angel Du$t in Richmond a couple of months ago, and they ruled. Spaced play straight-up hardcore with serious verve and bounce to it, and lead singer Lexi Reyngoudt is a commanding presence who seems to really, really love being out front of that band. (Spaced also talk about working weird soundscapes into their work, but I don’t really hear that. I hear a full-bore hardcore band doing an established style extremely well.)
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Candy’s Raw, Punishing New Album Heaven Is Here

Richmond’s Candy started off as a grimy, intense hardcore band, and they’re still that, but now they’re other things, too. Four years after releasing their full-length debut Good To Feel, Candy have come back with Heaven Is Here, the new album that they recorded with Power Trip/Code Orange producer Arthur Rizk. It’s a wild one.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Soccer Mommy On Frankenstein, Horror Movies, The Roches, & More Inspirations Behind Her New Album

Sophie Allison has always had a flair for the macabre. On the opening track of Soccer Mommy’s Clean, she imagines her lover eating her alive: “Left me drowning once you picked me out your bloody teeth.” On color theory‘s lead single “Lucy,” she descends to hell with the devil, enticed and terrified: “The root of all evil/ In a person with shiny eyes/ Hair like a feather/ Black leather and a charming smile.” She continues that eerie throughline on her new album Sometimes, Forever, out today. “Following Eyes” is a straight-up ghost story in the Gothic sense — she gets lost in the woods, drawn in by “the strangest light above the moor.” Behold!: “Following eyes/ A sound in the night/ Like something risen from below/ A horrible sight/ A chill in my spine/ I thought I must have seen…” On “Darkness Forever,” she plots out an exorcism by way of Sylvia Plath: “It’s warm in the kitchen/ Like hot sticky summer/ The demons are rising/ Up with the smoke.”
SOCCER
Stereogum

Greet Death – “New Low”

Late last year, the Flint, Michigan band Greet Death released their beautifully bummed-out single “I Hate Everything,” their first music since the excellent 2019 heavy-shoegaze album New Hell. At first, “I Hate Everything” sounded like a one-off and a big departure for Greet Death, who were now starting to sound something like an American version of Arab Strap. Since then, though, Greet Death came out with a series of songs that were more or less in the same vein. Today, they’ve released another one and collected those new songs into an EP.
FLINT, MI
Stereogum

Stream Daughn Gibson’s New EP Kriminelle Energie, His First New Music In Six Years

Hey, Daughn Gibson! Remember this guy? A decade ago, Gibson, a handsome man who once played drums for stoner-rockers Pearls & Brass, came out with All Hell, an extremely cool album of dark, gothic country-rock. Gibson seemed to be tapping into some kind of Cormac McCarthy/David Lynch mythic-Americana thing, and there was something deeply inviting about his whole approach. Gibson cranked out three albums relatively quickly, and then he pretty much disappeared.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Oshin Turns 10

Like countless musicians before him, Zachary Cole Smith moved to New York City with a couple of instruments, an aimless attitude, and a head full of jangly guitar riffs. After spending his troubled teens bouncing between high schools in New York and Connecticut, he settled down in the city full time. Living with a partner he barely knew in Brownsville, Brooklyn, he spent much of his twenties working in a vegan kitchen, which led to playing in bands like Soft Black and Beach Fossils. Eventually, he began recording rough solo tracks under the moniker Dive (named after a Nirvana B-side, as well as for the fact that he only called up backing musicians who shared similar astrological water signs). He established himself there at a lucky moment in indie music, when upstart record labels like Captured Tracks still had the cachet it took to get just about any dream-pop project touring beyond the confines of the then-thriving 285 Kent DIY circuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

Goblin’s Massimo Morante Has Died

Goblin guitarist and co-founder Massimo Morante has died. A post on the group’s official Facebook page confirmed his passing: “Goblin announce with a heavy heart and in total disbelief the passing of founder and guitar master Massimo Morante.”. Morante, who was born in 1952, started playing with the...
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Lead Programmer Confirms Michael Jackson Worked On The Game’s Original Soundtrack

Today marks the release of Sonic Origins, a new compilation of four classic 16-bit Sonic games. One of them, Sonic The Hedgehog 3, features an altered soundtrack. Longstanding rumors suggest an uncredited Michael Jackson worked on the soundtrack for that game, composing the music for certain levels with keyboardist Brad Buxer — rumors that intensified when it became clear some of the music for Sonic 3 had been swapped out for Sonic Origins, presumably because Jackson’s estate made it hard for Sega to secure the rights to his compositions. On Twitter today, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that Jackson did indeed contribute music to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Stereogum

Angel Olsen – “Greenville” (Lucinda Williams Cover)

A few weeks ago, Angel Olsen released her album Big Time. The new album takes Olsen back into the realm of classic country music, a sound that she hasn’t really explored in a while, and it rules extremely hard; it’s one of our favorite LPs of the year thus far. In the wake of that album’s release, Olsen has just dropped a new cover of one of her inspirations. She’s taken on “Greenville,” one of the highlights of Lucinda Williams’ classic 1998 album Car Wheels On A Gravel Road.
CELEBRITIES

