ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Test-to-treat options expand as MDH reduces community testing

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdujX_0gIf3LSN00

3 State COVID-19 Testing Locations To Become Test-To-Treat Sites 01:08

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two more COVID-19 testing sites in Minnesota will begin offering test-to-treat options within the next week, bringing the total number of test-to-treat locations up to five.

The testing site at MSP Airport will begin offering test-to-treat on Thursday and the Saint Paul-Midway site will on Monday.

Test-to-treat sites allow Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19 and are determined to be high-risk to receive a prescription for medication on-site.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, test-to-treat sites in Brooklyn Park, Moorhead and Duluth that opened earlier in the month have prescribed medication to more the 300 Minnesotans.

Additionally, the MDH is resizing its community testing network due to a fall in testing demand around Minnesota.

Testing locations in Bemidji, Bloomington, Marshall and Winona will cease regular COVID-19 testing next Wednesday. Albert Lea will discontinue testing on Saturday. Morris, North Branch and Wadena will stop testing on Tuesday.

MSP Airport will no longer offer community vaccination starting June 30 to accommodate the new test-to-treat option.

Three Twin Cities sites will continue regular testing: Brooklyn Park, MSP Airport and Saint Paul-Midway. Four Greater Minnesota sites will also continue testing: Duluth, Mankato, Moorhead and St. Cloud.

Minnesotans can get free COVID-19 tests from providers, including clinics and pharmacies, or they can receive a free at-home rapid testing kit in the mail from the state and federal governments.

Daily update from MDH

On Wednesday, health officials reported 1,572 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, along with seven more deaths.

One of the dead was a St. Louis County resident in their late 30s.

The latest numbers from the health department put the total case count at 1,540,417, including 77,812 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,756 Minnesotans.

The case growth rate was last reported at 25.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. It has been hovering around that number since the start of June.

The hospitalization rate stands at 9 new admissions per 100,000 residents, above the health department's threshold for high risk. As of Tuesday, there were 373 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, with 31 of them requiring intensive care.

Nearly 67% of the state's total population has completed a vaccine series, while 43.6% are up to date, including boosters. Children as young as 6 months old are now eligible to receive a vaccine .

For more information on vaccines for children, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz signs executive order to further protect those seeking abortions in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order further protecting those who travel to Minnesota to get an abortion.  "My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom," the governor said in a statement Saturday. "This order shows our administration's commitment to protecting patients and health care providers." The executive order, which immediately went into effect, commands state agencies not to assist other states' attempts to seek civil, criminal or professional sanctions against anyone seeking, providing or obtaining legal...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Elected officials detail plans to protect abortion in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Capitol served as the backdrop Saturday for a second day of rallies from both abortion rights supporters and opponents.Between rallies from the two opposing groups, elected officials detailed their plans to keep abortion legal in the state as neighboring states outlaw the practice."This is no longer a drill," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a joint press conference Saturday afternoon. "It is really happening. We are in a situation right now where my daughter has less rights than I had growing up."Klobuchar, joined by Sen. Tina Smith, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Bloomington, MN
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Duluth, MN
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Vaccines
City
Wadena, MN
Duluth, MN
Government
City
Albert Lea, MN
Duluth, MN
Health
Saint Paul, MN
Health
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Duluth, MN
Vaccines
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS decision turns Minnesota into Midwest island of abortion access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Mdh#Paul#The Saint Paul Midway#Minnesotans#Msp Airport
CBS Minnesota

Man drives tractor from Washington to Minnesota to raise money for Parkinson's disease

HIBBING, Minn. -- Imagine driving cross country, 1,800 miles, in a tractor. A Washington state man just did it for an important cause.The whole thing sort of began as a joke. Mike Adkinson's brother-in-law always talked about needing a tractor. So, Mike would sarcastically offer to drive his tractor from Bellingham, Washington to Perch Lake, Minnesota. Then, one day, it wasn't a joke anymore."Finally I thought you know, at 76 I could use a challenge like that, so I'm gonna do that," said Adkinson. Before he left on the 1,800-mile journey, Adkinson got another reason to go. His brother Dan was diagnosed...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR seeks input on wolf management plan

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input on the state's wolf management plan, which is in the process of being updated.Over the next several weeks, wildlife officials want to hear from Minnesotans about how they see wolves in the state and what the future of management should look like. The public comment period will last through early August. "Wolf conservation is a high priority for the DNR, and we expect this updated plan to help ensure Minnesota's wolf population remains healthy," said Dr. Kelly Straka, wildlife section manager, in a statement. The updated plan currently includes information...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Miss Minnesota 2022 crowned in Eden Prairie

Miss Minnesota 2022 received her crown on June 17 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Rachel Evangelisto, formerly Miss Winona, is the first Indigenous woman to receive the state title. She will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. The statewide pageant took place at its Eden Prairie location for the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dozens rally in St. Paul for more group home funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Dozens rallied outside of the governor's residence Friday morning calling for change and support for the state's most vulnerable - those in long-term care and group homes.ACR Group Homes leaders said the state is facing a disability services disaster. They said more than 170 group homes have closed across the state since last October and another 60 are on the verge of closing. "The goal here, I think is for the legislature, legislative leaders and Governor Tim Walz to see that there are real world consequences happening for their inaction," said Gene Leistico, COO of ACR Group Homes.The struggle...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
boreal.org

U.S. News and World Report ranks Minnesota communities (including one in northern MN) as healthiest in the nation

According to a new report, Minnesotans are in pretty good shape. Wednesday, U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health released their fifth annual Healthiest Communities rankings, analyzing data related to health care access and outcomes; mental health; environment; community vitality, and other health-related topics. In total, 89 factors were...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy