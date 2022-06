Overcomers Refugee Services is presenting New Hampshire’s first Umuganda on June 25 at Keach Park in Concord. Overcomers works to unite all cultures, foster mutual respect and understanding, and build a stronger community for all. Since many of the New Americans in the Concord community are from Rwanda, Overcomers is putting on Umuganda, an event with deep roots in Rwandan culture.

CONCORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO