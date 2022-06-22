ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The World’s 50 Best Wines This Year

By Josie Green
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482TaW_0gIeuHZa00 Every year, many hundreds, if not thousands, of new wines enter the market, whether they’re from veteran wine estates or novice producers with newly established vineyards. With the mind-boggling wealth of options out there, it can be a tough decision to spend $30 (or much, much more) on a bottle you’ve never tried or even heard of. Luckily, world-renowned wine experts are glad to share their opinions on what’s good. ( And here are 13 ways you can tell if a wine is actually really good. )

To compile a list of the world’s best wines for 2022 as designated by a particularly distinguished panel of experts, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the results of the 19th annual World Wine Awards, published by Decanter , a leading English-based wine magazine and website. To determine the award-winners, almost 250 international wine experts, including 41 Masters of Wine and 13 Master Sommeliers, judged a total of 18,244 wines from 54 countries.

Our list includes the 50 of these, representing 16 countries, that were named Best in Show and given scores of 97/100, the highest awarded.

The prices given are global averages as computed by the wine-price comparison site Wine-Searcher . (For wines not listed on the site, the winery websites were consulted.) The average prices range from $9 to $240 a bottle, with plenty of options in every price range, and the majority being under $42. It should be noted, however, that not all these wines will be available in the U.S., and that most of those that are will cost more here than the average prices given here.

Most of the Best in Show wines are red, with a fair representation of whites and sparkling wines, a few sweet and fortified wines, and one rosé. The vast majority are newer vintages from 2019 and 2020, with a few earlier vintages appearing.

While the world’s 50 best wines represent 16 countries, Old World wines dominate the list. France retained its supremacy from prior years, with 10 wines awarded Best in Show, and Bordeaux being a particularly well-represented region among the winners.

Nine winners are Italian, with four from Tuscany and the first ever Best in Show award for a wine from Sardinia - Chessa Cagnulari Isola dei Nuraghi (2020), which the judges described as having an “aromatic poise and lively complexity on the palate.” Spain had five winners, with four of those being value bottles (under $18), proving that an outstanding wine doesn’t have to break the bank.

Click here to see the world’s 50 best wines this year

New World wines are well represented, including varieties from Chile and Argentina, as well as Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Although only one California wine made Best in Show - Hirondelle Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (2019) from Napa Valley’s Clos du Val - four others did win Platinum awards (just one level down from Best in Show) with scores of 97/100. (California produces more wine than any other state by far, but every state produces at least some. Here are the states with the most and fewest wineries .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHyoz_0gIeuHZa00

Bodegas Mazas Mazas Roble 2020
> Origin: Spain
> Type: Red
> Average price: $16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTEni_0gIeuHZa00

Sons of Eden Romulus Old Vine Shiraz 2019
> Origin: Australia
> Type: Red
> Average price: $43

ALSO READ: 13 Ways to Tell If a Wine Is Actually Really Good

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003NhG_0gIeuHZa00

Craggy Range Syrah 2020
> Origin: New Zealand
> Type: Red
> Average price: $22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26L4Fl_0gIeuHZa00

Lustau 30-year-old V.O.R.S. Palo Cortado NV
> Origin: Portugal
> Type: Fortified
> Average price: $115

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKIcx_0gIeuHZa00

Dr. Salomon Ried Pfaffenberg Riesling 1 Ötw 2019
> Origin: Austria
> Type: White
> Average price: $41

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Dppu_0gIeuHZa00

Domaine Cauhapé Quintessence du Petit Manseng Jurançon 2017
> Origin: France
> Type: Sweet
> Average price: $244

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6stz_0gIeuHZa00

Aroa Bodegas Le Naturel Lakar 2020
> Origin: Spain
> Type: Red
> Average price: $11

ALSO READ: 24 Celebrities With Their Own Wine Brands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzWBg_0gIeuHZa00

Bodegas Bianchi IV Generación Gran Corte 2019
> Origin: Argentina
> Type: Red
> Average price: $69

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4pRx_0gIeuHZa00

Château Haut Breton Larigaudière 2020
> Origin: France
> Type: Red
> Average price: $43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1l0c_0gIeuHZa00

Riecine Vigna Gittori Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2019
> Origin: Italy
> Type: Red
> Average price: $78

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFjUe_0gIeuHZa00

Domaines Rouvinez Coeur de Domaine 2019
> Origin: Switzerland
> Type: White
> Average price: $38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKavD_0gIeuHZa00

Bulas Cruz Diwine 2020
> Origin: Portugal
> Type: Red
> Average price: N/A

ALSO READ: Excessive Drinking Is Less Than You Think: 23 Ways a Drinking Habit Can Harm You

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RHqpB_0gIeuHZa00

Mont Verrier La Tonne Fleurie 2020
> Origin: France
> Type: Red
> Average price: $15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wHfSF_0gIeuHZa00

Castelnau Brut Champagne 2006
> Origin: France
> Type: Sparkling
> Average price: $69

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWi2D_0gIeuHZa00

Château Laville Sauternes
> Origin: France
> Type: Sweet
> Average price: $45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGhgE_0gIeuHZa00

Viña Tarapacá Gran Reserva Etiqueta Azul 2020
> Origin: Chile
> Type: Red
> Average price: $44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41I6np_0gIeuHZa00

La Palazzetta Brunello di Montalcino 2016
> Origin: Italy
> Type: Red
> Average price: $41

ALSO READ: 20 Black-Owned Wineries You Should Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzYqU_0gIeuHZa00

Sergio Zenato Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva 2016
> Origin: Italy
> Type: Red
> Average price: $88

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M60wE_0gIeuHZa00

Finca Sopheria Altosur Malbec 2021
> Origin: Argentina
> Type: Red
> Average price: $16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ma87w_0gIeuHZa00

Ciabot Berton Roggeri Barolo
> Origin: Italy
> Type: Red
> Average price: $42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2Pbi_0gIeuHZa00

Chessa Cagnulari Isola dei Nuraghi 2020
> Origin: Italy
> Type: Red
> Average price: $15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIhgd_0gIeuHZa00

Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía Imperial Autor Rioja 2018
> Origin: Spain
> Type: Red
> Average price: $33

ALSO READ: States With the Most (and Fewest) Wineries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y007L_0gIeuHZa00

Pacheco Pereda Estirpe Organic Fairtrade Cabernet Franc 2021
> Origin: Argentina
> Type: Red
> Average price: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3YM3_0gIeuHZa00

Valli Pinot Noir 2020
> Origin: New Zealand
> Type: Red
> Average price: $51

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrN4y_0gIeuHZa00

Deep Woods Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
> Origin: Australia
> Type: Red
> Average price: $55

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9Opo_0gIeuHZa00

Tyrell's Vat 1 Semillon 2016
> Origin: Australia
> Type: White
> Average price: $55

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DODRS_0gIeuHZa00

Ken Forrester Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc 2021
> Origin: South Africa
> Type: White
> Average price: $16

ALSO READ: 13 Ways to Tell If a Wine Is Actually Really Good

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1b2G_0gIeuHZa00

Coates & Seely Reserve Brut NV
> Origin: United Kingdom
> Type: Sparkling
> Average price: $35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BrXU_0gIeuHZa00

Flat Rock Cellars Nadja's Vineyard Riesling 2019
> Origin: Canada (Ontario)
> Type: White
> Average price: $21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Huotw_0gIeuHZa00

Galway Pipe Rare Tawny Aged 25 Years NV
> Origin: Australia
> Type: Fortified
> Average price: $25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvhiW_0gIeuHZa00

Telmont Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut Champagne 2012
> Origin: France
> Type: Sparkling
> Average price: $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44UFDm_0gIeuHZa00

KWV The Mentors Cabernet Franc 2019
> Origin: South Africa
> Type: White
> Average price: $18

ALSO READ: Largest Industry in Each State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SHZL_0gIeuHZa00

Domaine Verzier Empreinte Saint-Joseph 2020
> Origin: France
> Type: Red
> Average price: $29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nd2BO_0gIeuHZa00

Mandrarossa Cianca Binca Fiano 2021
> Origin: Italy
> Type: White
> Average price: $10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcXNc_0gIeuHZa00

Orlando Lyndale Chardonnay 2019
> Origin: Australia
> Type: White
> Average price: $26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCq6v_0gIeuHZa00

Clos du Val Hirondelle Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
> Origin: USA (California)
> Type: Red
> Average price: $105

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUfgu_0gIeuHZa00

Rimapere Plot 101 Sauvignon Blanc 2021
> Origin: New Zealand
> Type: White
> Average price: $26

ALSO READ: 24 Celebrities With Their Own Wine Brands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GM3S2_0gIeuHZa00

Cipriana San Martino Bolgheri Superiore 2018
> Origin: Italy
> Type: Red
> Average price: $59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6eEY_0gIeuHZa00

Château Bourdieu No. 1 Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux
> Origin: France
> Type: Red
> Average price: $15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2en8Ig_0gIeuHZa00

Hacienda López De Haro Classica Rosado Gran Reserva 2009
> Origin: Spain
> Type: Rosé
> Average price: $10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9SHg_0gIeuHZa00

Sons of Eden Remus Old Vine Shiraz 2019
> Origin: Australia
> Type: Red
> Average price: $45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSrxl_0gIeuHZa00

Albet i Noya El Corral Cremat Brut Nature Cava
> Origin: Spain
> Type: Sparkling
> Average price: $16

ALSO READ: Excessive Drinking Is Less Than You Think: 23 Ways a Drinking Habit Can Harm You

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BmnV7_0gIeuHZa00

Agri-Roncão DR Vintage Port 2017
> Origin: Portugal
> Type: Fortified
> Average price: $43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2jt0_0gIeuHZa00

Colmano Vin Santo del Chianti Riserva 2000
> Origin: Italy
> Type: Sweet
> Average price: $94 (375 ml)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTsPT_0gIeuHZa00

Bisquertt Crazy Rows Carignan 2020
> Origin: Chile
> Type: Red
> Average price: $9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3foFKD_0gIeuHZa00

Savas Cuvée Eva Bordeaux Blanc 2020
> Origin: France
> Type: White
> Average price: N/A

De Mour Glaude Danivet Saint-Émilion 2020
> Origin: France
> Type: Red
> Average price: N/A

ALSO READ: 20 Black-Owned Wineries You Should Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ilKzu_0gIeuHZa00

Morrisons The Best Gran Montaña Reserve Malbec 2020
> Origin: Argentina
> Type: Red
> Average price: $9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8nlx_0gIeuHZa00

Birgit Eichinger Ried Kammerner Lamm 1 Ötw Grüner Veltliner 2020
> Origin: Austria
> Type: White
> Average price: $26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftJmG_0gIeuHZa00

Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay
> Origin: New Zealand
> Type: White
> Average price: $20

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Get acquainted with grenache blanc

Domaine of the Bee Field of the Bee, IGP Côtes Catalanes Blanc, France 2021 (from £16, thesampler.co.uk; domaineofthebee.com; villeneuvewines.com; chesterswinemerchants.co.uk) Like many people, I’ve been fully converted to the joys of the grenache (or garnacha as it’s known in Spain) grape variety over the past few years, thanks largely to a new wave of red wines made from the variety in a light, soft, juicily red-fruited, intensely drinkable style. Domaine of the Bee – an estate in the rugged far south of France’s grenache country near the border with Spain owned by English couple Justin and Amanda Howard-Sneyd with their French friend Philippe Sacerdot – makes one of the best of this breed I’ve tasted recently: a gloriously rosehip-tangy, raspberry-racy coulis gently infused with wild rosemary and thyme that goes by the name of The Bee Side 2021 (£19.50, domaineofthebee.com). The Bee team make several other impressive garnacha (and carignan) red wines in a plusher, deeper style, but they also do very good things with grenache noir’s white (and grey-ish pink) cousins: grenache blanc and grenache gris in the drowsily honey, honeysuckle, and peach-scented high-summer cuvee of Field of the Bee.
DRINKS
The Guardian

Hidden Spain: where to stay and what to do off the beaten track

A lot of us have been rather surprised to discover how much we like being in nature and all that outdoorsy stuff over the past couple of years. Of course, we all still love our city breaks – nothing like an exhilarating weekend in Madrid, Barcelona or Valencia to pep us up – but Spain is also really good for getting away from it all, whether in the mountains, an unspoiled stretch of coast or in a village you just happen to come across on a road trip. The Spanish love rural tourism and there are gorgeous small hotels and self-catering places all over the country.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

World’s biggest cruise ship sent to scrapyard before ever setting sail

What was set to be the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger capacity is being sent to the scrapyard - before it ever had a chance to set sail.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong shipbuilding business MV Wefrten, it was almost completed when the company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of this year. A buyer for the giant ship has yet to be found, with German cruise industry magazine An Bord reporting that engines and parts would be...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Wine Cellars#Wine Decanter#White Wine#New Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#World#Wine Searcher
Apartment Therapy

Dreaming of Moving to France? Here’s What to Know If You’re American

Billed as one of the most romantic countries in the world, it’s no wonder France beckons travelers. Not only does it contain Paris and the acclaimed Eiffel Tower, but the country is also known for its lingering meals that almost always include bread, wine, and cheese. Whether you feel called to the more metropolitan areas or have always dreamed of living in a chateau in the countryside, non-citizens can make France their home. Here’s all you need to know to move to France as an American.
LIFESTYLE
a-z-animals.com

10 Incredible Hippopotamus Facts

The hippopotamus is a semiaquatic mammal. It is native to sub-Saharan Africa and is the largest land mammal in the world, weighing between 2,200 and 9,900 pounds. This equals 1 to 4.5 tonnes. This mammal inhabits lakes, rivers, and mangrove swamps. The hippopotamus, alongside the pygmy hippopotamus (a small hippopotamid...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
South Africa
Country
Portugal
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tripsavvy.com

You Will Soon Need to Pay a Fee to Visit Europe

Your European vacation is about to get seven euros more expensive. The cause? The long-awaited European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), originally expected to launch in late 2022, will officially make its debut in May 2023. ETIAS will act as a method of border control for travelers from visa-free...
LIFESTYLE
a-z-animals.com

10 Incredible Donkey Facts

Also known as an ass or burrow, a donkey is a hoofed animal that belongs to the Equidae family. Donkeys have a long and varied history with roots in Africa and Asia. About 6000 years ago, during the predynastic period of Egypt, the wild African ass (E. africanus) in northeastern Africa was bred to come up with the modern domestic donkey (Equus asinus).
ANIMALS
AFAR

Italy Issues New Rules for Driving the Amalfi Coast

The views are beautiful but driving it may not be worth the headache. You may want to rethink renting a car in Amalfi this summer. If you’re looking for something less crowded and complicated, we offer some scenic alternatives along Italy’s coastline. In his travel essay Positano, John...
EUROPE
The Guardian

The best recent crime and thrillers – review roundup

Murder Before Evensong by Richard Coles (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £16.99) The first in a projected series from the pop star turned vicar and memoirist, Murder Before Evensong is set in the late 1980s in the English village of Champton. This enjoyable cosy crime novel contains all the requisites: a social hierarchy ranging from aristocrats to semi-feral woodland dwellers; lashings of afternoon tea and parish intrigue; charming pets; and a body in the church. There’s plenty of fascinating liturgical business, although clergyman sleuth Canon Daniel Clement, a mildly exasperated but accommodating type with little hinterland, does not, as yet, make much of an impression. We initially encounter him using a biblical text to persuade his congregation of the necessity of installing a toilet at the back of the church. This becomes the focus of a debate about the perils of upending the status quo and leads to a series of fatal events. The appropriately named DS Vanloo duly investigates, but the revelatory manner of the ending is religiously apt rather than convincing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

OLD The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

Croatia announced on 1 May that it was dropping all remaining Covid travel restrictions, joining a growing pack of European countries that have done away with all testing and vaccine passport rules for holidaymakers.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not all the usual big hitters for summer holidays - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination, and most of their rules on the ground (with masks recommended or advised in certain spaces, such as on public transport).Or opt for a...
TRAVEL
thebrag.com

Qantas adds two new non-stop international flights

Australia’s most popular airline Qantas has added two new non-stop international flights leaving from Perth. Passengers departing from the WA airport will be able to jet off to Jakarta or Johannesburg without having to stop over on the way. Just a few years ago, it was only possible to...
WORLD
komando.com

50+ museums you can visit online for free

It’s been a while since the pandemic first hit, but there are still lasting effects around the globe. You may not be free to travel wherever you like this summer, but you can still gain access to beautiful, educational, curious and historical sites from around the world. Ever wanted...
MUSEUMS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

119K+
Followers
83K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy