The World’s 50 Best Wines This Year

Every year, many hundreds, if not thousands, of new wines enter the market, whether they’re from veteran wine estates or novice producers with newly established vineyards. With the mind-boggling wealth of options out there, it can be a tough decision to spend $30 (or much, much more) on a bottle you’ve never tried or even heard of. Luckily, world-renowned wine experts are glad to share their opinions on what’s good. ( And here are 13 ways you can tell if a wine is actually really good. )

To compile a list of the world’s best wines for 2022 as designated by a particularly distinguished panel of experts, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the results of the 19th annual World Wine Awards, published by Decanter , a leading English-based wine magazine and website. To determine the award-winners, almost 250 international wine experts, including 41 Masters of Wine and 13 Master Sommeliers, judged a total of 18,244 wines from 54 countries.

Our list includes the 50 of these, representing 16 countries, that were named Best in Show and given scores of 97/100, the highest awarded.

The prices given are global averages as computed by the wine-price comparison site Wine-Searcher . (For wines not listed on the site, the winery websites were consulted.) The average prices range from $9 to $240 a bottle, with plenty of options in every price range, and the majority being under $42. It should be noted, however, that not all these wines will be available in the U.S., and that most of those that are will cost more here than the average prices given here.

Most of the Best in Show wines are red, with a fair representation of whites and sparkling wines, a few sweet and fortified wines, and one rosé. The vast majority are newer vintages from 2019 and 2020, with a few earlier vintages appearing.

While the world’s 50 best wines represent 16 countries, Old World wines dominate the list. France retained its supremacy from prior years, with 10 wines awarded Best in Show, and Bordeaux being a particularly well-represented region among the winners.

Nine winners are Italian, with four from Tuscany and the first ever Best in Show award for a wine from Sardinia - Chessa Cagnulari Isola dei Nuraghi (2020), which the judges described as having an “aromatic poise and lively complexity on the palate.” Spain had five winners, with four of those being value bottles (under $18), proving that an outstanding wine doesn’t have to break the bank.

Click here to see the world’s 50 best wines this year

New World wines are well represented, including varieties from Chile and Argentina, as well as Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Although only one California wine made Best in Show - Hirondelle Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (2019) from Napa Valley’s Clos du Val - four others did win Platinum awards (just one level down from Best in Show) with scores of 97/100. (California produces more wine than any other state by far, but every state produces at least some. Here are the states with the most and fewest wineries .)

Bodegas Mazas Mazas Roble 2020

> Origin: Spain

> Type: Red

> Average price: $16

Sons of Eden Romulus Old Vine Shiraz 2019

> Origin: Australia

> Type: Red

> Average price: $43

ALSO READ: 13 Ways to Tell If a Wine Is Actually Really Good

Craggy Range Syrah 2020

> Origin: New Zealand

> Type: Red

> Average price: $22

Lustau 30-year-old V.O.R.S. Palo Cortado NV

> Origin: Portugal

> Type: Fortified

> Average price: $115

Dr. Salomon Ried Pfaffenberg Riesling 1 Ötw 2019

> Origin: Austria

> Type: White

> Average price: $41

Domaine Cauhapé Quintessence du Petit Manseng Jurançon 2017

> Origin: France

> Type: Sweet

> Average price: $244

Aroa Bodegas Le Naturel Lakar 2020

> Origin: Spain

> Type: Red

> Average price: $11

ALSO READ: 24 Celebrities With Their Own Wine Brands

Bodegas Bianchi IV Generación Gran Corte 2019

> Origin: Argentina

> Type: Red

> Average price: $69

Château Haut Breton Larigaudière 2020

> Origin: France

> Type: Red

> Average price: $43

Riecine Vigna Gittori Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2019

> Origin: Italy

> Type: Red

> Average price: $78

Domaines Rouvinez Coeur de Domaine 2019

> Origin: Switzerland

> Type: White

> Average price: $38

Bulas Cruz Diwine 2020

> Origin: Portugal

> Type: Red

> Average price: N/A

ALSO READ: Excessive Drinking Is Less Than You Think: 23 Ways a Drinking Habit Can Harm You

Mont Verrier La Tonne Fleurie 2020

> Origin: France

> Type: Red

> Average price: $15

Castelnau Brut Champagne 2006

> Origin: France

> Type: Sparkling

> Average price: $69

Château Laville Sauternes

> Origin: France

> Type: Sweet

> Average price: $45

Viña Tarapacá Gran Reserva Etiqueta Azul 2020

> Origin: Chile

> Type: Red

> Average price: $44

La Palazzetta Brunello di Montalcino 2016

> Origin: Italy

> Type: Red

> Average price: $41

ALSO READ: 20 Black-Owned Wineries You Should Know

Sergio Zenato Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva 2016

> Origin: Italy

> Type: Red

> Average price: $88

Finca Sopheria Altosur Malbec 2021

> Origin: Argentina

> Type: Red

> Average price: $16

Ciabot Berton Roggeri Barolo

> Origin: Italy

> Type: Red

> Average price: $42

Chessa Cagnulari Isola dei Nuraghi 2020

> Origin: Italy

> Type: Red

> Average price: $15

Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía Imperial Autor Rioja 2018

> Origin: Spain

> Type: Red

> Average price: $33

ALSO READ: States With the Most (and Fewest) Wineries

Pacheco Pereda Estirpe Organic Fairtrade Cabernet Franc 2021

> Origin: Argentina

> Type: Red

> Average price: N/A

Valli Pinot Noir 2020

> Origin: New Zealand

> Type: Red

> Average price: $51

Deep Woods Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

> Origin: Australia

> Type: Red

> Average price: $55

Tyrell's Vat 1 Semillon 2016

> Origin: Australia

> Type: White

> Average price: $55

Ken Forrester Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc 2021

> Origin: South Africa

> Type: White

> Average price: $16

ALSO READ: 13 Ways to Tell If a Wine Is Actually Really Good

Coates & Seely Reserve Brut NV

> Origin: United Kingdom

> Type: Sparkling

> Average price: $35

Flat Rock Cellars Nadja's Vineyard Riesling 2019

> Origin: Canada (Ontario)

> Type: White

> Average price: $21

Galway Pipe Rare Tawny Aged 25 Years NV

> Origin: Australia

> Type: Fortified

> Average price: $25

Telmont Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut Champagne 2012

> Origin: France

> Type: Sparkling

> Average price: $100

KWV The Mentors Cabernet Franc 2019

> Origin: South Africa

> Type: White

> Average price: $18

ALSO READ: Largest Industry in Each State

Domaine Verzier Empreinte Saint-Joseph 2020

> Origin: France

> Type: Red

> Average price: $29

Mandrarossa Cianca Binca Fiano 2021

> Origin: Italy

> Type: White

> Average price: $10

Orlando Lyndale Chardonnay 2019

> Origin: Australia

> Type: White

> Average price: $26

Clos du Val Hirondelle Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

> Origin: USA (California)

> Type: Red

> Average price: $105

Rimapere Plot 101 Sauvignon Blanc 2021

> Origin: New Zealand

> Type: White

> Average price: $26

ALSO READ: 24 Celebrities With Their Own Wine Brands

Cipriana San Martino Bolgheri Superiore 2018

> Origin: Italy

> Type: Red

> Average price: $59

Château Bourdieu No. 1 Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux

> Origin: France

> Type: Red

> Average price: $15

Hacienda López De Haro Classica Rosado Gran Reserva 2009

> Origin: Spain

> Type: Rosé

> Average price: $10

Sons of Eden Remus Old Vine Shiraz 2019

> Origin: Australia

> Type: Red

> Average price: $45

Albet i Noya El Corral Cremat Brut Nature Cava

> Origin: Spain

> Type: Sparkling

> Average price: $16

ALSO READ: Excessive Drinking Is Less Than You Think: 23 Ways a Drinking Habit Can Harm You

Agri-Roncão DR Vintage Port 2017

> Origin: Portugal

> Type: Fortified

> Average price: $43

Colmano Vin Santo del Chianti Riserva 2000

> Origin: Italy

> Type: Sweet

> Average price: $94 (375 ml)

Bisquertt Crazy Rows Carignan 2020

> Origin: Chile

> Type: Red

> Average price: $9

Savas Cuvée Eva Bordeaux Blanc 2020

> Origin: France

> Type: White

> Average price: N/A

De Mour Glaude Danivet Saint-Émilion 2020

> Origin: France

> Type: Red

> Average price: N/A

ALSO READ: 20 Black-Owned Wineries You Should Know

Morrisons The Best Gran Montaña Reserve Malbec 2020

> Origin: Argentina

> Type: Red

> Average price: $9

Birgit Eichinger Ried Kammerner Lamm 1 Ötw Grüner Veltliner 2020

> Origin: Austria

> Type: White

> Average price: $26

Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay

> Origin: New Zealand

> Type: White

> Average price: $20

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.