New Report: Trends and Challenges in the Philadelphia Rental Market

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has made our nation’s ongoing housing affordability crisis more apparent, while also exposing how little we know about it. Much of the data we rely on to assess housing affordability fails to capture challenges around housing stability, security, and quality. Further, while the nature of eviction as both...

MyChesCo

Subway Station Cleaning Blitz Continues in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Following several successful station cleaning and maintenance blitzes last year, SEPTA states that it is continuing the initiative through the summer on the Broad Street (BSL) and Market-Frankford Lines (MFL). This weekend’s station cleaning will be at Ellsworth-Federal Station (BSL) on June 24, 25, and 26....
CITY COUNCIL PASSES FY23 BUDGET, PUTS PHILADELPHIANS ON RIGHT TRACK

PHILADELPHIA, PA — City Council passed the FY23 municipal operating and capital budget with significant investments to improve Philadelphians’ qualities of life. Since the onset of the pandemic, families have struggled and businesses have shuttered. As Philadelphia moves towards a post-pandemic society, City Council has passed a budget that helps those who have struggled and positions the city to prosper.
Doylestown’s latest apartment complex unveiled

Next year, Doylestown will be seeing another new residential development. This one, at 263 N. Main St., will feature 59 apartments. Named The Martin at Doylestown for its Oscar A. Martin-inspired design, the “boutique building” will have one- and two-bedroom apartments, according to a recent announcement about the project. It “offers residents a big-city feel in one of Philadelphia’s finest suburbs.”
New Fund to Boost Small Builders and Affordable Housing

The Philadelphia Accelerator Fund takes advantage of a new city law to jumpstart the careers of small Black and brown developers interested in building affordable housing. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One of the biggest complaints anyone who...
Which State Is Philadelphia In?

Philadelphia, PA - If you are new to the city, you may be wondering: Which state is Philadelphia in?. That's a great question, but you may be wondering if it is even in Pennsylvania. The answer is yes, and Pennsylvania is located in the Northeast. As you may have guessed, Philadelphia is a major city in the United States. It's located in the mid-Atlantic region, spanning the Appalachian and Northeast regions.
Roe v. Wade Overturning Receiving Strong Reactions On Both Sides Of Ruling In Philadelphia Ahead Of Protest Planned At City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The historic overturning of Roe v. Wade is receiving strong reactions on both sides of the Supreme Court ruling. Philadelphia police say they’re increasing patrols and resources ahead of any “first amendment activities” that may break out as a result of the ruling. A protest has been planned for 6:30 p.m. at Philadelphia City Hall. ⚠️⚠️⚠️Roe v. Wade has been overturned and abortion is now illegal in half the country. Come to City Hall at 6:30pm tonight to join the front lines of this fight. It’ll be women, LGBTQ people, and workers who need to fight this attack, NOT...
New Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia give insight on his focus going into the job

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On June 16, 2022, Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr was appointed as the next Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. Watlington joined the PHL17’s Morning News Show to discuss his plans to improve Philadelphia public schools. He is currently on a 100 days listening tour to listen to locals’ concerns and what they want to see change.
For Rent | 738 Clover Lane | Plymouth Meeting | Binnie Bianco Team

Adam Ferraioli of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for rent at 738 Clover Lane in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. This Cozy & Modern Solid Brick Plymouth Valley Rancher Has A Gorgeous Large Fully Fenced Yard, Updated Kitchen With All Stainless Appliances, Laundry Room, Dining Room, & Large Living Room. Harwood Floors Throughout, An Additional Room Where The Laundry is Hidden By Closet Doors, Could Be Used As An Office or Playroom. Large Windows Throughout The Entire Home, Bringing In Lots Of Natural Lighting. Two Spacious Bedrooms, Both Have Closets, Bigger Bedroom Has A Double Closet With Organizers. Full Hall Bath With Tub/Shower Duo, & Hall Linen Closet. Additional Closet Space in The Dining Room, Located Off Of The Kitchen. Glass Sliding Door Off Of The Dining Room, Takes You To The Large Backyard & There Is Also An Enclosed Patio Space, Perfect For Relaxing During Summer Nights, & Staying Free & Clear Of Bug Bites. Enter Through The Side Entrance, Directly Off Of The 3 Car Driveway, But Also Have The Ability To Greet Guests At The Front Door. Greeted With Large Living Room, Bay Windows, Fireplace & Large Coat Closet. Detached Garage Perfect For Storage. Pets Are Allowed, Breed & Weight Restrictions Do Apply. Tenant is Responsible For All Utilities & The Snow. Landlord Pays Trash & Takes Care Of The Lawn. No Smoking Allowed.
Traveling by Train From Philadelphia to New York City

- If you're planning to travel from Philadelphia, PA, to New York City, you'll be glad to know that there are many options available. . Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT, SEPTA, Greyhound, and more have departed from Philadelphia. Read on to learn more about how to find the best train route. We also explain which train lines offer the best routes between Philadelphia and New York.
Roe v. Wade Overturned: Officials In Philadelphia Region React To Supreme Court Ruling Allowing States To Ban Abortion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which has left abortion rights up to the states. Officials in the Philadelphia region reacted to the news after the ruling came down Friday morning. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf calls Friday “a dark day for reproductive rights in America.” But, he reminds Pennsylvanians that abortion will remain legal as long as he is governor. “I want every Pennsylvanian to know abortion services are available and unarmed by today’s ruling. To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the country where this isn’t the case: You are safe...
