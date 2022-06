Hello China Watchers. I’m Yun Sun and I’m excited to guest host China Watcher this week while Phelim is out getting some sun. I direct the China program at the Stimson Center, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that uses analysis and outreach to enhance international peace and security. In today’s China Watcher, I explore how President Joe Biden’s recent Asia diplomatic offensive continues to reverberate in Beijing. We also look at delays in a congressional vote on legislation to confront China and dig into our latest book pick, “Dispatches from the South China Sea: Navigating to Common Ground.”

