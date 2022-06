Brenda Kay Broadhead Ward, 71, of the Myrick community passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, surrounded by family in her home ending her long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Laurel, MS, February 16, 1951, to A.J. and Lucille Broadhead. She attended Myrick, Northeast Jones High School, Jones College, and the University of Southern Mississippi where she earned Master’s degrees in Elementary Education and Special Education. She began her teaching career at Myrick Elementary School where she also coached basketball. In March of 1979, she married, and in August of 1980, she gave birth to her first child.

