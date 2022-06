IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District has announced it will be providing funds to Imperial Valley communities to keep swimming pools open. These funds, ranging from $2,000 to $5,000, will be used to help keep youths cool for the Summer, with grants being provided by the Calexico Unified School District, Niland Chamber of Commerce and Heber Public Utility District.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO