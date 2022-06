For over a decade, COPY (Community Outreach Programs for our Youth) held its Back-2-School Extravaganza at John Cain Park in Stuttgart. The event has been canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LaTaaka Harvey, founder and director of COPY, said the organization will donate backpacks and supplies directly to schools in Stuttgart for the third consecutive year.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO