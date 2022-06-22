ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NFL Network predicts outcome of every Cowboys game in 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago, Cowboys Wire took a look at the then-recently released 2022 NFL schedule and did our best to predict how...

CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
FOX Sports

Is Dak Prescott preventing Cowboys from winning title?

Dak Prescott ran the Dallas Cowboys out of last season — literally. He took a quarterback draw with 14 seconds on the clock and zero timeouts against the 49ers. The play was puzzling. Coach Mike McCarthy said recently that he limited Prescott on the ground last season because he...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diggs, but no Lamb: PFF's 2020 redraft exercise leaves Cowboys thin

There’s no question that 2020 was, overall, a fantastic draft for the Cowboys. Of the team’s seven picks that year, two have already been to a Pro Bowl; CeeDee Lamb as a 1,100-yard receiver and Trevon Diggs as the league’s interception leader. Tyler Biadasz took over the starting center job a month into his rookie campaign, and Neville Gallimore has become a key contributor in the team’s interior defensive line rotation.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Makes Opinion On Quarterback Battle Very Clear

For the first time in years, the Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the season with uncertainty at the quarterback position. With longtime starting signal caller Ben Roethlisberger retiring earlier this offseason, the team has still yet to decide who will take over the QB1 reigns to start the 2022 season. While...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Saints star Alvin Kamara to receive 6-game suspension from Pro Bowl incident

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara got into some trouble during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. Kamara was arrested after the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium after an incident that occurred the previous night and is now facing charges of felony battery. According to Pro Football Talk, Kamara is expecting to receive […] The post Saints star Alvin Kamara to receive 6-game suspension from Pro Bowl incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Texans TE Pharaoh Brown wants to be All-Pro in 2022

For the most part, Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown had an unremarkable 2021 NFL season that he finished with 23 receptions for 171 yards and zero touchdowns. Add in that unproven commodity Davis Mills will be Brown's starting quarterback this fall, and one couldn't be blamed for fading the 28-year-old in fantasy football drafts.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

3 Is Key Number For Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson

It was arguably the biggest offseason trade of 2022. The Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in March. The 10-year pro comes off a campaign in which he missed time for the first time during his impressive career. The 33-year-old signal-caller started every game for Pete...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Clippers Reportedly Make Decision On Significant Trade

In the weeks leading up to the NBA draft, rumors of potential deals have been running wild. Those rumors included the Los Angeles Clippers, who were reportedly interested in shopping a key guard. According to multiple reports, the Clippers were poking around about a potential Luke Kennard trade. The former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Former Washington player blasts Dan Snyder

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has been getting dragged all day on Wednesday by the House Committee on Oversight & Reform, which requested that Snyder and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appear before them to discuss the franchise’s alleged toxic work environment. While Synder declined to appear, citing “a longstanding Commanders-related business conflict,” the hearing continued.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to blockbuster trade rumors

The Atlanta Hawks had a disappointing end to their season this past year, losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat in just five games. It was a far worse finish than they had the previous season, where they made an Eastern Conference Finals appearance against the Milwaukee Bucks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Sixers Reportedly Trying To Trade For Notable Guard

The Philadelphia 76ers are busy right now, and not just with making final preparations for tonight's NBA Draft. According to Sixers insider Keith Pompey, the team is attempting to trade for Houston Rockets veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon. Philly is reportedly willing to part with defensive-minded wing Matisse Thybulle and is even trying to involve a third team, if necessary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving To Dallas

Times change so quickly in today’s NBA that they’re hard to keep track of. If you need proof of this statement, look to the Brooklyn Nets. It feels like yesterday that this team was supposed to be an unstoppable juggernaut. With Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving on the same roster, how was anybody going to stop them from scoring?
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Everyone is saying the same thing about the Texas Longhorns

Just about every Texas Longhorns fan is celebrating on Thursday after news that 2023 college football recruit Arch Manning has committed to the program. The school has been known for its football program over the years, though they haven’t been terribly impressive over the past few seasons, only winning ten games once in the last decade.
TEXAS STATE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (6/24/22)

Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will continue the countdown to Money In the Bank and SummerSlam with a live broadcast from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center. The only title match for tonight’s show that WWE has announced is Ricochet vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The Viking Raiders are scheduled...
AUSTIN, TX

