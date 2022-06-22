ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Benton County Considering Jail Remodel Project

By Lee Voss
 3 days ago
FOLEY -- Benton County is taking a look at updating the county jail. A recent inspection by the Minnesota Department of Corrections determined the jail operates at a high level of compliance, but it is lacking enough intake holding cells. Sheriff Troy...

Cold Spring Resident Working to Build Police Officer Memorial

COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring resident is working to memorialize the men and women who protect their community. Paul Waletzko has been raising funds to build a statue honoring the entire Cold Spring Police Department for their dedication. Waletzko says with the 10th anniversary of former Officer Tom Decker's...
COLD SPRING, MN
