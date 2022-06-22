ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Draft dads: 6 NBA veterans with sons in the 2022 draft

We’ve done this with NFL players, and it always makes me feel very old.

So it’s time for another round of this, but this time in the NBA: There are a few sons of NBA vets (there’s a Hall of Famer in the mix!) who are in the 2022 draft pool, with some of those kids who could end up at or near the top. And yeah, a few of these definitely made me feel a little old.

Let’s run down those players and their famous ex-NBA fathers as we get set for the always-entertaining two-round event that’s set to start on Thursday night:

1

Jabari Smith, Auburn

His dad, Jabari, played for the Kings, Sixers and Nets, as well as overseas.

2

AJ Griffin, Duke

Adrian Griffin went to Seton Hall, didn’t get drafted in 1996, but then he carved out a career with five NBA teams in 10 seasons. He’s now an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.

3

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

He was impressive with Rutgers — remember that shot against Indiana? — and as you may have guessed, his dad is former Chicago Bulls great Ron Harper.

4

Jabari Walker, Colorado

Remember Samaki Walker? That’s his dad!

5

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

You know who his dad is, right? That would be Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

6

