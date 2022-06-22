Tips for every Survival stage in Fall Guys

Fall Guys is a fun game, but not when you get eliminated. If you want to get ahead, you’ll need to memorize every stage to a degree so you can understand the best path to take to get ahead of enemies. That’s exactly what this guide is for, luckily.

Below you will find tips for every single Survival stage in Fall Guys. Survival stages involve a set challenge or multiple, that will eliminate players over time. Usually, the task at hand isn’t too tough, but other players attempting to sabotage you will make it infinitely more difficult. But not with the tips in this guide, of course. For those Survival stage tips in Fall Guys, just read through our info below.

Big Shots - Edge guarding

Projectiles will be coming at you, and the edge of the see-saw is a total danger zone. If you’re on the end and it dips, you’ll go into the slime and lose even if you don’t fall off. Try to stay in the center.

Block Party - Quick thinking

This game will have walls coming your way – if you don’t find a way through fast, you’ll get caught and knocked off the edge. Stay close to the front, but not so close that you might get knocked off.

Hoverboard Heroes - Steady as she goes

There’s some low-gravity platforming near the end of this stage which should have you speeding up a bit, but other than that, you should just take this course slowly. Each obstacle isn’t too challenging by itself, so take your time, you’ll qualify as long as you don’t fall.

Jump Club - Clockwise

You just need to jump over a beam, but it will speed up. Chasing the beam will give a tiny bit more time to move. Just don’t get grabbed, or get greedy and grab others, as that can end very badly.

Perfect Match - Mental notes

Fruit appears on the floor, try to memorize the location of one of each unique fruit, and then the fruits will disappear. A fruit will flash on a board, and the square that had that fruit on will allow you to survive, so stand on it. You can mostly just follow other players to win this, but it’s risky. Keep near the back so you have a better view of all fruits on display.

Roll Out - Center stage

Avoid the edges, stay close to the center. You should change rollers often, but you don’t need to traverse the entire stage to win here.

Snowball Survival - Eye on the prize

Snowballs are coming for you, and you need to avoid them. Keep an eye on any coming your way so you can dodge.

Stompin’ Ground - Keep moving

Do not stand still. If you want to survive here, you need to be moving at full speed. Avoid the stomps as best you can, but this will be a difficult task.

Sum Fruit - Count

Memory games are awful, but luckily there are only two. For this stage you’ll need to memorize how many of each fruit are on display. With that in mind, you’ll be shown a number, and you must select how which fruit had the amount shown. You can write it down or get a friend to help, but it’s as simple as counting.

Written by GLHF.