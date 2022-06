On June 11, 2003, the Houston Astros threw a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Just over 19 years later, history repeated itself. While the 2003 no-hitter featured six pitchers, the Astros only needed three this time. Cristian Javier did most of the work, going seven innings before being pulled after throwing a career-high 115 pitches. Héctor Neris handled eighth inning duties and got into some trouble by walking two hitters, but got through the inning without allowing a hit when Aaron Judge hit into a fielder’s choice for the third out.

