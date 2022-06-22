OPINION: Back to a Balanced Federal Budget -- RSC guided by Reps. Jim Banks and Kevin Hern show the way

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how unrestrained entitlement spending is contributing to the growing economic crisis.]. In the last few months, many have developed a renewed appreciation for the costs and risks that large federal government budget deficits cause. In the recent past, when inflation and interest rates were quite low, a view arose that budget deficits did not matter much, unleashing the administration and Congress to spend substantially above the revenues collected. Now, with inflation seemingly out of control and interest rates rising, the realization is reawakening that large budget deficits can cause excess aggregate demand, and that the rapidly growing interest payment burden on the federal budget arising from massive outstanding debt combined with new deficits is not sustainable. In this context, it is worth examining more closely the historical and projected role that Medicare and Social Security are playing in this growing budget problem.

