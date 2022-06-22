ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than 700,000 MN Frontline Bonus Applications Filed So Far

By Kim David
 3 days ago
St Paul (KROC AM News) - It’s been two weeks since the state started accepting applications for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay bonuses and they have been averaging more than 50,000 per day. A spokesman for the state Department of Labor...

