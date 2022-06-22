ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thor: Love And Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth May Have His Own 'Feud' With Hugh Jackman Now That He's Approaching A Wolverine Record

By Corey Chichizola
Superhero movies have been dominating the TV and film industries for years now, but there was a time when these types of projects were major risks. Case in point: the original X-Men movies starring Hugh Jackman. And Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth might have his own “feud” with Jackman now that he’s approaching a Wolverine record.

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine for 17 years, ending his run with James Mangold’s Logan . Since then he’s started a hilarious faux feud with Ryan Reynolds , to the delight of fans. Chris Hemsworth has already played Thor for 11 years, and was recently asked by BBC Radio 1 if he’d like to beat Jackman’s comic book movie record. The Extraction actor responded delightfully, saying:

I wasn't gonna, but now that you put that in front of me you make a good point. It's only six years [to beat Hugh's record of playing Wolverine]. I've come this far. You know? To turn back now would just be a waste.

Well, there you have it. While Chris Hemsworth is already making MCU history as the first superhero with four solo movies, perhaps we’ll see even more from the God of Thunder . Because if he wants to beat Hugh Jackman’s record for playing Wolverine, Hemsworth is going to have to stick around for another six years. Although this time frame could allow him to appear in another Avengers movie, if Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel are even planning one.

Chris Hemsworth’s comments are mostly joking, but Marvel fans would no doubt be thrilled to have his fan favorite hero Thor around for another six years. By that time he’ll be in his mid-forties, which might be a good time to get out of the action business. Although considering that his tenure as Tyler Rake in Extraction is just beginning, maybe Hemsworth will continue leading two separate franchises for the foreseeable future.

Later in the same interview, the journalist joked that Chris Hemsworth would have to make sure Hugh Jackman doesn’t appear as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 , otherwise there’s no chance of beating this superhero record. Hemsworth further ignited his new “feud” saying:

I might make some calls and make sure that doesn’t happen. I’ll put myself in Deadpool instead. That would be the offering, see if that passes.

Talk about a win-win. While fans would love to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds on the big screen together in Deadpool 3 , they’d also definitely settle for seeing the Merc with the Mouth opposite the God of Thunder. Especially now that Deadpool can finally join the MCU and crossover with other Marvel heroes.

The conversations around Hugh Jackman returning to Wolverine will likely continue until another actor is cast to play the MCU’s version of the clawed hero. Fans are eager for mutants to finally play a part in the shared universe, with Doctor Strange 2 including a tie-in in the form of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X .

Chris Hemsworth is returning to the MCU as the title character of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

