YARMOUTH – A swimmer was reported to have gone under and not resurfaced at Long Pond in Yarmouth sometime after 6 PM Saturday. Rescuers responded to the end of Lakeland Avenue and activated the regional dive team to respond. About 6:45 PM it was reported the swimmer had been located and was being transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Sadly officials say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO