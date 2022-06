If you have stepped outside in Shreveport or Bossier City over the past couple of days, you know it's hot. And it's getting hotter. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Heat Advisory for the Shreveport Bossier area. Right now this Heat Advisory is in effect until 7pm on Wednesday, June 22 and from 11am-7pm on Thursday, June 23. But this advisory will probably be extended for the next few days because it does not look like temps will be dropping any time soon.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO