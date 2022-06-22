How to Wash Raspberries in Vinegar and Water

Raspberries are extremely fragile and susceptible to spoilage, but you can extend their shelf life naturally with the right washing and storage techniques.

Because raspberries break so easily, they are particularly vulnerable to natural surface molds and microbes that attack damaged fruit. You can minimize that microbe growth by gently washing your raspberries in diluted vinegar, according to Colorado State University , and then storing them without excess moisture.

Using this method, you can enjoy clean, fresh raspberries for several days after bringing them home.

Things Needed

Raspberries

Bowl

Water

White vinegar

Colander

Salad spinner

Paper towels

1. Make Your Water-Vinegar Mixture

Make a diluted vinegar bath by combining three parts water and one part white vinegar in a large bowl.

Then, wash your hands with warm, soapy water.

2. Gently Wash the Raspberries

With clean hands, gently place the raspberries in the vinegar bath. Swish the berries around with your fingertips to loosen any dirt.

3. Rinse in the Colander

Carefully lift the raspberries out of the vinegar bath and place them in a colander. Rinse the berries with cold water to remove the vinegar flavor.

4. Blot Them Dry

Line a salad spinner with a few layers of paper towels. The paper towels cushion the raspberries to help prevent bruising and breakage.

5. Use the Salad Spinner

Place the raspberries in the salad spinner and spin for five to 10 seconds.

6. Refrigerate on Paper Towels

Refrigerate the raspberries in a single layer in a clean container lined with fresh paper towels. Keep the container unsealed to allow moisture and gases to escape as the berries release them.

Use the same method to wash and store other delicate berries, such as blackberries and blueberries.