Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Teen At Playboy Mansion in 1975

B ill Cosby has lost yet another court case.

This time, a Los Angeles jury found he sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion . The woman in question is Judy Huth, who says the abuse occurred back in 1975 and has been awarded $500,000 .

Huth filed the lawsuit almost 40 years later in 2014 when her son turned 15– the same age she was when she first attended the Playboy Mansion. That, coupled with the barrage of women who’d come forward to accuse Cosby of sexual assault, had started to resurface the trauma she suffered decades prior, led to her getting the motivation to come forward.

“Jurors found that Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under 18, and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor,” the Associated Press reported . “The jurors’ decision is a major legal defeat for the 84-year-old entertainer once hailed as America’s dad. It comes nearly a year after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction for sexual assault was thrown out and he was freed from prison.”

When testifying in court, Huth revealed she and a friend met Cosby in San Marino, California, while he was filming Let’s Do It Again . Then while in the mansion, she and Cosby were hanging out in a bedroom near a game room when he attempted to put his hands down her pants and then exposed himself before forcing her to perform a sex act.

“This traumatic incident at such a tender age has caused psychological damage and mental anguish for the plaintiff that has caused her significant problems throughout her life since the incident. As a direct and proximate result of the incident, she has suffered damage that are substantial and continuing,” reads the 2014 court filing .