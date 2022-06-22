ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Teen At Playboy Mansion in 1975

By Team CASSIUS
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxFPg_0gIeVwQW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpZ6u_0gIeVwQW00

Source: Douglas Elbinger / Getty

B ill Cosby has lost yet another court case.

This time, a Los Angeles jury found he sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion . The woman in question is Judy Huth, who says the abuse occurred back in 1975 and has been awarded $500,000 .

Huth filed the lawsuit almost 40 years later in 2014 when her son turned 15– the same age she was when she first attended the Playboy Mansion. That, coupled with the barrage of women who’d come forward to accuse Cosby of sexual assault, had started to resurface the trauma she suffered decades prior, led to her getting the motivation to come forward.

“Jurors found that Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under 18, and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor,” the Associated Press reported . “The jurors’ decision is a major legal defeat for the 84-year-old entertainer once hailed as America’s dad. It comes nearly a year after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction for sexual assault was thrown out and he was freed from prison.”

When testifying in court, Huth revealed she and a friend met Cosby in San Marino, California, while he was filming Let’s Do It Again . Then while in the mansion, she and Cosby were hanging out in a bedroom near a game room when he attempted to put his hands down her pants and then exposed himself before forcing her to perform a sex act.

“This traumatic incident at such a tender age has caused psychological damage and mental anguish for the plaintiff that has caused her significant problems throughout her life since the incident. As a direct and proximate result of the incident, she has suffered damage that are substantial and continuing,” reads the 2014 court filing .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Bill Cosby’s Team Storms Off Outside Courthouse During Chaotic Press Conference as Gloria Allred Declares Victory

A chaotic scene ensued outside the Santa Monica courthouse on Tuesday after the latest legal verdict to go against Bill Cosby in connection with sexual assault allegations. The few minutes of mayhem occurred shortly after Cosby was found to be liable of sexually abusing a 16-year-old in 1975 after she accepted his invitation to the Playboy Mansion. Judy Huth, who is now 64, told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that she was “elated” by the civil jury’s decision in her favor.
SANTA MONICA, CA
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Bill Cosby Civil Jury Nearly Reaches Verdict, Then Forced to Start Over

Click here to read the full article. The jury in Bill Cosby’s civil trial in nearly reached a verdict on Friday afternoon, but will instead have to start their deliberations over again on Monday morning. The unusual twist came at the end of the second day of deliberations in Santa Monica Superior Court. The plaintiff, Judy Huth, has sued Cosby for allegedly molesting her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16, in 1975. The jurors were asked to answer nine questions, including whether Cosby sexually molested Huth, whether she was under 18, whether Cosby had reason to know that, and how...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
San Marino, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Violent Crime#The Playboy Mansion#The Associated Press
hotnewhiphop.com

Kenneth Petty's Prosecutors Want Him To Serve Hefty Jail Sentence

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty is currently in the midst of a huge legal fight. Months ago, Petty pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Back in 1995, Petty was convicted of an attempted rape in New York which forced him onto the sex offender registry in that particular state. The terms of his conviction state that no matter where he lives, he must register as a sex offender there. Once he moved to L.A. with Nicki, he stopped keeping up with that stipulation, and it is now costing him dearly.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

California man arrested in alleged groping of two women on a flight

About 30 minutes into her JetBlue flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Monday night, a mother taking care of her baby felt someone caress her upper thigh. It was the man sitting in the aisle seat next to her, she later told investigators. Before she could get away from him, he reached farther up her leg toward her groin area, according to a probable cause affidavit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Ghislaine Maxwell Seeks to Curb Accusers' Testimony at Sentencing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ghislaine Maxwell urged a U.S. judge not to admit testimony from four female accusers at her sentencing next Tuesday for aiding the financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls. In a Friday letter to Circuit Judge Alison Nathan, who presided over Maxwell's trial and will...
U.S. POLITICS
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy