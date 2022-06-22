ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is The Best California Road Trip Route

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking for your next Summer adventure, look no further than the highest rated road trip route in all of California. Nothing signals the start of the sunshine season quite like a ride along the coast , or winding through some of the most beautiful mountains in the country.

According to Lonely Planet , the best California road trip route is the Pacific Coast Highway. Otherwise known as the PCH, this iconic road follows along the Pacific Coast and passes multiple famous beaches along the way. Lonely Planet detailed this road to encompass a total of 1000 miles.

Here is what Lonely Planet had to say about the greatest roadtrip route in the entire state :

"Our top pick for classic California dreamin’ snakes along the Pacific coast for more than 1000 miles. Officially, only the short, sun-loving stretch of Hwy 1 through Orange and Los Angeles Counties can legally call itself Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). But never mind those technicalities, because equally bewitching ribbons of Highway 1 and Highway 101 await all along this route. Uncover beaches, seafood shacks and piers for catching sunsets over boundless ocean horizons."

For more information regarding the best roadtrip routes throughout the state visit HERE .

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip
