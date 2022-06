My wife Louise, a nurse was applying for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay Program and she mentioned, I wonder if you and other farmers might qualify for the program? During the pandemic she had many co-workers get symptoms during their shift and come to the nurse's office. She would take the test, send it in and send them home with instructions on isolation and to contact their family Doctor. Louise and other health care workers were the definition of a "frontline worker."

