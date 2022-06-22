ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: Over 55% of Americans to travel for July 4

By Bridget Whelan
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Vacationer held a survey to find out how many Americans will travel for the Fourth of July or Fourth of July weekend this year. The survey included 1,030 American adults over the age of 18 and was held online using SurveyMonkey’s interface and audience on the Vacationer’s behalf.

In total, 1,030 Americans over the age of 18 were polled on May 1. Of those surveyed, 46.21% were male and 53.79% were female, according to the Vacationer.

Key statistics:

  • More than 55% (143 million American adults) plan to travel for the Fourth of July or Fourth of July weekend.
  • More than 50% say high gas prices are affecting their Fourth of July or Fourth of July weekend travel plans. 36.99% say because they want to drive, while 13.40% say because they want to fly.
  • Nearly 43% say their primary mode of transportation will be by car. More than 9% say they will fly, while the remaining 3.69% will take public transportation.
  • More than 25% intend to road trip more than 100 miles from their home. Additionally, 3.98% intend to road trip more than 500 miles from their home.
  • More than 41% said a BBQ or cookout is the Fourth of July activity they are most likely to take part in. In second place are fireworks which were chosen by 30% of the people.
According to the Vacationer, this survey has a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of ±3.116%. The questions were chosen and the results were analyzed by Eric Jones, who is a Mathematics and Statistics Professor at Rowan College South Jersey.

