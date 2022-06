Have you heard? The Summer Seoul Festival is returning to Pearland for the second time this Saturday, June 25th, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This full day event, presented by SNAP2 Official and the Korean American Society of Houston, brings the best of South Korea’s pop culture scene to Independence Park, 3449 Pearland Parkway!

