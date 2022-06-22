ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

For Retirees, Downsizing to a Smaller Home Isn’t the Cash Grab It Once Was

By Aly J. Yale, Kristen Bahler
Money
Money
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FazZ5_0gIeNrjD00
Kiersten Essenpreis for Money

When Linda and Gary Hansen downsized in 2014, they made out pretty well. They sold their 3,300-square-foot St. Louis home for $325,000; trading down for a 1,900-square-foot house in Largo, Florida — and banking about $40,000 in the process. They paid in cash, so there was no new mortgage payment to worry about, and got to achieve their dream of retiring by the beach. (Their house is a mere two miles from the coast).

“I never wanted to be cold or see snow again,” Linda says. “I tell people that the only thing I want to see that is white on the ground is white sand.”

But that was eight years ago. Now, their Largo home — which they paid $288,000 for — is worth more than double that. And their goal of downsizing by the beach? Linda says that wouldn’t be possible with today’s inflated prices.

“Now with the insanity of Covid, our home would be worth around $625,000,” she says. “We would not be in a position to buy it now.”

With home prices up a jaw-dropping 19% in just the last year, downsizing isn’t as affordable — or profitable — as it once was. Which begs the question: Is there still financial gain in selling big and buying small?

It’s possible, experts say, but today’s market might pose some challenges. Are you considering cashing in on your home’s equity and buying down? Here’s what to think about before you do.

Increase your income today with a Reverse Mortgage

If you're 62 or older and have amassed a considerable amount of equity, a Reverse Mortgage can provide you with additional revenue. With no shortage of financial obligations, you deserve a break. Find out more today!

High home prices

Skyrocketing home prices are the first hurdle today’s downsizers have to deal with. Unlike in the Hansens’ time, most markets don’t have sub-$300,000 homes readily available (the median national home price is now well above $400K).

Prices in Sun Belt states — popular retirement spots for seniors — are even higher. In Orlando, the median home price is now $450,000 — up 32% from last year. Over in Miami? It’s $627,000 — a whopping 46% increase.

“You’re arguably going to be selling at the top of the market, and you’ll get the most profit possible for the property you own today,” says Scott Lindner, national sales director at TD Bank. “But on the flip side of that, while you’re looking to make your new, downsized purchase, you’re going to spend a premium for the property — even if it’s smaller.”

Smaller homes also come with intense competition. Housing inventory is strapped, and since most first-time homebuyers are vying for homes with modest square footage, that translates to bidding wars and — surprise, surprise — even higher prices on these smaller-sized properties.

The typical house that went under contract in March was just 1,720 square feet, according to a report from real estate brokerage Redfin, condos and townhomes — other top choices for downsizers — are also becoming more popular.

“Whatever smaller home you choose to buy will likely be much more expensive than it would have been otherwise,” says Rebecca Awram, mortgage advisor at Seniors Lending Centre. “So, you're getting less value for your dollar.”

Ad

Set your sights on a new home for your golden years.

Take the first step toward a mortgage today by seeking out the priceless data you'll need to get through the process. To find out more, click below now!

Pricy moving costs

There’s also inflation to contend with. With U.S. inflation at 40-year highs, virtually everything involved in a move will be more expensive — supplies, storage, movers, truck rentals and, of course, the gas needed to haul your stuff to your new home.

“When you downsize your home, you may need to downsize your furniture as well — whether it’s replacing a sectional with a smaller couch or a king-sized bed with a queen-sized bed,” says John Fischer, enterprise lending executive at Bank of America. That, coupled with expenses like real estate agent fees, means “Moving costs can add up fast,” he adds.

Capital gains taxes are another sizable cost you might have to contend with. Per IRS rules, you won’t owe taxes on your home’s sale proceeds if they’re under $250,000 (if you file your returns solo) or $500,000 (if you file as a married couple). If you do make more than these amounts when selling your home, you’ll owe as much as a 20% capital gains tax on the profits — or $40,000 on a $200,000 gain.

In a typical housing market, these are easy thresholds for most sellers to fall under — but with today’s inflated home values, not so much. Robert Elson, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Warburg, recommends estimating all these costs in advance — well before you decide to downsize.

As he puts it, “Downsizing could be the right path for seniors who want to live out their golden years with more money in the bank, but not always.”

Ad

Organize a seamless move around the country with a Moving Company!

Moving is a hassle. Make sure to get the assistance you need to move all of your belongings safely into your new home by clicking below!

Rising mortgage rates

Unless you have the cash to buy your new home outright, downsizing might not be worth it financially. Mortgage rates have jumped more than 2.5 percentage points since the start of the year, and financing a home purchase is now significantly more expensive than it was just a few months ago.

According to Freddie Mac, today’s average rate is 5.78% on 30-year loans. On a $400,000 house, that’d equal a monthly payment of $2,341 and a whopping $443,000 in interest costs over the loan’s term.

“If you have a mortgage on your current home and are looking to finance your next one, keep in mind that rates have gone up and the rate you would get could be higher than your existing one,” says Rob Heck, vice president of mortgage at Morty. “While downsizing may present some savings, you have to weigh this against the interest you’ll pay over time — particularly if you have a fixed income as a retiree.”

More than the costs, though, Heck says you should also consider your ability to qualify for a mortgage.

“Many retirees find it harder to get home financing in retirement because they are unable to show the stable income stream that lenders are looking for,” Heck says. “Conventional and government mortgages are typically underwritten based on income, not assets.”

Ad

Protect your retirement with a Reverse Mortgage.

With an additional income, you can cover health care expenses or even invest in things that will improve your quality of life. Find out more about Reverse Mortgages by clicking below.

Downsizing done right

Downsizing can certainly come with emotional and personal benefits, but with current economic and housing conditions, the financial perks are harder to come by.

“In today’s market … it might not be advisable to [downsize] right now but wait for interest rates to settle and for housing inventory to increase over the next couple of years,”says Kimberlee Davis, managing director and partner at wealth management firm The Bahnsen Group.

If you do opt to downsize this year, carefully consider the market you buy your smaller property in. Look at housing indicators — home prices, competition, number of listings, etc. — as well as cost of living and local property tax rates.

“Moving to an area where your property taxes are lower could help free up room in your monthly budget,” Heck says.

There are alternatives to downsizing too. You could sell your home and move into an RV (though high gas prices may pose a challenge), or you could lease out your home and move to a rental in your dream retirement spot. Both would allow you to avoid the high home prices and mortgage rates today’s market comes with.

“If you make a profit on your house sale, you can invest the proceeds and that can help with cash flow in retirement,” Davis says. “It also may give you the flexibility to travel with less worry about property maintenance.”

If you need extra cash, home equity loans, HELOCs and reverse mortgages are also options. Just make sure you talk to your financial advisor or tax professional before pulling the trigger.

Newsletter

Retire with Money

Retire With Money brings the latest retirement news, insights, and advice to your inbox. Elizabeth O'Brien has covered retirement for more than 10 years.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Comments / 12

Robert Reed
3d ago

Too many downsize without actually considering what their future needs will be as they age and become less mobile. My wife and I learned the hard way as we watched my mother and her mother become unable to get around in their home and even assist from others couldn’t help. Narrow doors, stairs, cramped bathrooms, and other issues. We just built a new home and all of those things were factors that I designed for.

Reply
7
Ron in florida
3d ago

I moved to Florida from Idaho 8 years ago. thank God I didn't wait like my wife wanted. I bought my home here for cash and now worth 5 times what I paid. I could never afford to live here if I had waited. and I love Florida ❤

Reply(2)
6
R. C
3d ago

Right I would never live on the beach not now. too many unleashed storm's and God knows what else. plus the money and insurance. no thanks. R. V is the right way to go. 5th wheel.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Money

Inflation Is Hitting the Middle Class Especially Hard

New research suggests that the middle class is being hit harder by inflation than the very rich — or the very poor. If you've spent any time browsing for cars or even just filling up your gas tank, you'll have a good idea why this is so. Far from...
BUSINESS
Money

Rent Increases in the U.S. Have Broken Records for 13 Consecutive Months

The cost of rent continued its meteoric rise in April, marking the 13th month in a row of record-setting increases for single-family units. Nationally, single-family rent jumped 14% year over year in April, according to a report released Tuesday by the real estate data firm CoreLogic. Rent in several major metropolitan areas, particularly Sun Belt cities, rose much higher than that — with no signs of slowing down.
HOUSE RENT
Money

Freddie Mac's 30-Year Mortgage Rate Edges Closer to 6%

This week’s average mortgage rates are up again. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.81%, up 0.03 percentage points from last week, according to Freddie Mac. This is the third week in a row that the 30-year rate has moved higher and is now almost 3% higher than it was at this time last year.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Largo, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
Largo, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Largo, FL
Real Estate
Fortune

Housing markets labeled ‘high’ risk of a home price drop just spiked 73%—find your local market using this interactive map

The U.S. housing market is slowing—fast. A combination of record appreciation in home prices—which jumped 37% over the past two years—and spiking mortgage rates—up from 3.2% to 5.88% over the past six months—has brought the pandemic housing boom to an end. We're staring down the sharpest decline in housing "activity" since 2006.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Real Estate Brokerage#Retirement Income#Retiree
freightwaves.com

A ‘Great Purge’ is pushing small truckers out of business at an unprecedented rate

Chris Tucker needed to move some hot tubs. It seemed like a good gig for his network of small truckers. The Winchester, Kentucky-based owner of Full Coverage Freight, a truck brokerage, recently advertised to truck drivers on a load board that it had a shipment of hot tubs headed from Seattle to a small town in the middle of Wisconsin. The rate came out to under $2 a mile, which Tucker thought was low. He expected drivers to haggle with his company to get paid at least $2.50 a mile, or about $1,000 more for the gig.
WISCONSIN STATE
CNBC

Suze Orman has a warning for those who want to quit in the Great Resignation

Before you get caught up in the Great Resignation and quit your job, you may want to think twice, said personal finance expert and best-selling author Suze Orman. 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in April, and job openings hit 11.9 million, according to the latest data available from the U.S. Department of Labor.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
IRS
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

Suze Orman: Series I bonds are the one investment every person should have right now

If there is one investment every person should have right now, it is a series I bond, according to personal finance expert Suze Orman. The bond's variable interest rate is based on inflation, which means the asset currently has a high yield. The Consumer Price Index rose 8.6% in May, the highest rate since 1981. The annualized rate on the I bond is a record 9.62% through October 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

What Happens If a Stock Price Goes to Zero? All the Details

Investors know before they put any money into the stock market: the value of any individual company or stock isn’t guaranteed to last. Your investments in the market can increase in value, but they can also decrease. While a full stock market crash may happen rarely, what happens if a stock price goes to zero for one specific company?
STOCKS
US News and World Report

New Home Sales Surprise in May as Consumers Turn Ever More Gloomy

Sales of new homes rose 10.7% in May, as buyers defied rising prices and higher mortgage rates, the Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported on Friday. [. READL. Jobless Claims Fell Slightly Last Week, But Largely Unchanged ]. At an annual rate of 696,000, the...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

U.S. New Home Sales Rebound In May; Prices Soar

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly rose in May, but the rebound is likely to be temporary as home prices continue to increase and the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage approaches 6%, reducing affordability. New home sales jumped 10.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Half of Provo home sellers just slashed their asking price—these 19 housing markets aren’t far behind

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Even in a hot housing market, it's commonplace for some sellers to cut their list price. A seller might decide they want to test the market's limits only to learn they got a bit too greedy. It's sometimes even by design: That slashed price tag, of course, makes buyers feel like they're getting a deal.
PROVO, UT
Money

Money

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy