‘The Challenge’ Alum Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge’s Blended Family Photo Album: Pics

One, big, blended family! Longtime MTV personality Cory Wharton is a proud parent of three beautiful children.

The former Challenge star shares his eldest daughter, Ryder, with ex Cheyenne Floyd , and his daughters Mila and Maya with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge .

Wharton and Selfridge, who began dating in November 2017 , welcomed baby No. 2 in June 2022. "My little love, you are so beautiful. Mommy loves you so so much. You are so incredibly strong and such a brave little girl. Mommy and daddy are so so proud of you and how far you have come in just a week," the Ex on the Beach alum wrote via Instagram on June 10 before revealing Maya's health troubles.

"Maya was diagnosed with a rare form of congenital heart disease called tricuspid atresia when I was around 22 weeks pregnant," Selfridge recalled. "We found out she would need [three] open heart surgeries, one being the first week of her life. Our lives turned upside down in a matter of seconds. Maya came into this world doing so much better than expected and with amazing cardiologists we were able to get a stent put in place instead of the first open heart surgery."

To conclude her lengthy message, the Are You the One? alum said their family still had "a long road ahead," but they felt "so blessed" to finally have their baby home.

Friends and fans alike flocked to Selfridge's comments section to offer their support, including Floyd. "Praying for you guys and sweet Maya! She’s already done amazing things!" the Teen Mom OG star wrote.

Floyd, who also shares son Ace with fiancé Zach Davis , and Wharton welcomed Ryder in April 2017. Initially, Wharton wasn't aware that he was father, as he and Floyd only spent one night together. Since then, they've maintained an amicable, albeit challenging, coparenting relationship .

"I feel like coparenting is, like, an ongoing evolution of trying to figure out what’s going. And then as soon as you feel like you’ve got it, there’s something else thrown in," Floyd exclusively told Us in January 2022. "But I mean, as long as we’re communicating and Ryder’s happy, that’s all we really care about. That’s very evident. Ryder lives her best life. She’s fine, so we’re fine.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Wharton, Selfridge and their blended family.