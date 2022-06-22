Woman survives 400-foot fall while hiking in Colorado

Don't be fooled – the more prominent peak in this photo is Snowmass Peak, not the slightly taller Snowmass Mountain. That can be seen in the background to the right of the more prominent, but shorter peak. This shot is taken from Snowmass Lake, looking at where the standard route to summit Snowmass Mountain starts to really gain elevation. The small snow-filled gully to the right of the barren section of slope beneath Snowmass Peak is roughly the location of the ascending route. Photo Credit: RoschetzkylstockPhoto (iStock).

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a hiker took a big fall near the 14,099-foot Snowmass Mountain on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 21.

A report of an accident was received by the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Communications Center at about 4:25 PM, following a 27-year-old woman's 400-foot fall down a steep slope that was covered in snow and scree. GPS coordinates from a SPOT Rescue Beacon device pinned the woman at Snowmass Lake, which is found just east of Snowmass Mountain at an elevation of 10,980 feet.

It's unclear exactly where the fall took place and what hike the woman was on when the accident occurred. The image below shows what terrain is like in the area, with the grey pin near the summit of 14,099-foot Snowmass Mountain and the red pin on Snowmass Lake, several thousand feet below.

The grey pin is near the summit of 14,099-foot Snowmass Mountain and the red pin on the Snowmass Lake, several thousand feet below. Photo: ©2022 Google Maps.

During the fall, the woman sustained several injuries, including a possible open leg fracture and a head wound. While awaiting a response from rescue crews, at least three bystanders were tending to the woman, including a nurse.

Following the report of the accident, rescue crews mobilized and a two-person team was dropped in the immediate area via helicopter around 6 PM, with two additional teams sent to the scene on foot from the Snowmass Creek trailhead.

The heli-dropped rescuers were able to make contact with the woman by 6:25 PM, working to stabilize her wounds and move her toward the helicopter landing zone. During this time, additional rescue personnel were dropped into the immediate area via repeat trips from the helicopter.

It would take about two hours for crews to move the woman a half-mile to the helicopter landing zone. By 8:30 PM, the woman was airlifted to Aspen Valley Hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. All crews were out of the field shortly after midnight.

As noted, the specific route the woman was hiking was not confirmed in the initial release of information related to this accident. One popular route in the area is the standard summiting route for Snowmass Mountain, which starts a steep climb from Snowmass Lake, traveling up the eastern slopes of the peak. This section of terrain is treacherous and a fall could have put the climber back near the lake. In total, that class three route is 22 miles long, with 5,800 feet of vertical gain.

It's worth noting that the sheriff's office said this incident is a good reminder to "always carry and use appropriate safety equipment for the terrain and conditions that may be encountered."

While a lot of the snowmelt around Colorado has already occurred, dangerous springtime conditions can still exist. Expect ice on rocks, loose routes, and rockfall risk, along with other hazards related to traveling in high elevation backcountry terrain.

It's hard to determine what factors led to the woman's big fall based on information available, but one takeaway from this accident is how this incident highlights the value of carrying an emergency communication beacon. This makes it possible to call for help outside of cell connection, also delivering detailed information to potential rescuers. SPOT is one popular brand. Another good option is the Garmin inReach.

Thanks goes out to the multiple organizations represented in the rescue response, including the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Mountain Rescue Aspen, and CareFlight of the Rockies, as well as the bystanders that helped.

If you're interested in contributing to Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue service, consider purchasing a CORSAR card.