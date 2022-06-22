ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington becomes 2nd NE Indiana city to launch 311 mobile app

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Huntington has launched a new mobile app in an effort to increase responsiveness to community needs while enabling residents to easily report concerns, request services...

99.5 WKDQ

Meet 10 Sets of Indiana Siblings in Foster Care Who Share One Wish in Common – To Be Adopted Together

Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process takes time, but they are still listed on Indiana's Waiting Children list. Then I noticed several other sets of siblings that want to be adopted into loving families together.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Indiana DNR: Indianapolis kayaker dies after falling into Holton pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana issues air quality alert Friday for 4 regions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day on Friday in four regions because high ozone levels are forecast. In central Indiana, high ozone levels are forecast for the following counties: Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison and Shelby.
WANE-TV

Three Rivers Festival is back, better than ever

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Indiana’s largest summer festivals is in the horizon. The Three Rivers Festival is back with new features this year. Artists like CeeLo Green, Ginuwine and Here Come the Mummies are in the lineup. New this year, Sunday July 10th there will be a local showcase featuring bands and breweries such as Mad Anthony, Kekionga Cider and more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

USI online nursing program ranked best in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An online website has recognized University of Southern Indiana (USI) as having the best online nurse practitioner program in Indiana. Nursepractitioneronline.com ranked USI as the number one nurse practitioner program in the state. USI was awarded “2022 Best Online Nurse Practitioner Programs & Schools.” The results can be viewed at www.nursepractitioneronline.com/state/indiana/#show […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

New pet urgent care coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital is opening up a new urgent care for your pets on Saturday, June 25th from 10 am- 12pm. The new Urgent Care facility is intended to treat pets with minor injuries or concerns in a more timely manner. With wait times up to 6 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Hundreds protest Roe v. Wade reversal in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds of protestors lined the streets of downtown Fort Wayne for the Rally for Women’s Rights Saturday afternoon. The United Women for Progress Allen County, the Allen County Democratic Party and the Allen County Young Democrats organized the rally after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Byron Health Center recycling drop off location moving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Byron Health Center community recycling drop of location on Lima road is moving to 2 Fort Recovery road. The Fort Recovery road location will be open on July 28th. The hours will be the same: Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Aboite Volunteer Fire Station hosts benefit breakfast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Many people left from the Aboite Volunteer Fire Station Saturday morning on a full stomach. The fire station held a Pancake & Sausage Breakfast to benefit the fire department and The Lighthouse Addiction Recovery Center. It was free to eat with a donation. Fire...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

4 hurt after motorcycle hits car in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (AP) — Four people have been hurt after a motorcycle collided with a car in northeastern Indiana. The 37-year-old motorcycle operator was speeding Friday when he crossed the centerline of a road in Garrett and struck the car. Garrett is north of Fort Wayne. The DeKalb County...
GARRETT, IN
103GBF

WATCH: Indiana Department of Transportation Previews New Pedestrian Bridge for 41 and Washington Avenue Intersection

For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wfyi.org

Two sides of abortion battle face off at Indiana Statehouse

Hoosiers on both sides of the abortion fight collided at the Indiana capital Saturday. Thousands of people protested the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional protections for abortion. Others voiced support for Indiana lawmakers to ban the procedure during next months’s special legislative session. From the...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

West Main Street in Fort Wayne to reopen Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- West Main Street between Broadway and Van Buren Street will reopen Monday, June 27. That stretch was originally closed because of demolition work on the old St. Joe hospital. A spokesperson for Lutheran Hospital said the work is complete, and Lutheran will be open for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Forever Home Friday: Meet Marshmallow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Meet Marshmallow, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix who’s looking for his forever home. Marshmallow is a social two-year-old who loves to be picked up and plays well with other dogs his size. Relaxed yet playful, Marshmallow will make a perfect addition to anyone looking to add a companion.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Parkview Health welcomes first residency program members

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Parkview Health is celebrating the newest members of its physician family in Fort Wayne. This group of 19 medical school grads make up Parkview’s first two accredited residency programs. The physicians walked across a stage and accepted their lab coats Friday afternoon at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmer says this crop has had challenges from the start

Indiana farmer says this crop has had challenges from the start. An Indiana farmer says this is the most expensive crop he’s ever raised, and it isn’t even in the bin yet. Ben Kron, who farms in the southwest corner of the state, tells Brownfield he’s not sure if he’s ever seen nitrogen at this price level. “There’s maybe been one other time when nitrogen has been this high, but the fertilizer side, I don’t think fertilizer or chemical has ever been this high,” he says. “Fuel has never been this high. There’s a lot working against us.”
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Advocates say Indiana should have high-heat utility moratoriums

Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) website, Indiana’s policies ban shutoffs between December 1st and March 15th for customers who qualify for public assistance. But, with regions of the state expected to...
INDIANA STATE

