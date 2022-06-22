ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastbound I-10 closes June 24-27 between SR 51 and US60

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 2 days ago

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays and allow "plenty of extra travel time" when eastbound I-10 is closed this weekend between State Route 51 and US 60.

The highway will be closed  from 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, for Broadway Road bridge work, according to ADOT. The following ramps also will be closed:

  • The eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third and 40th streets.
  • The ramp from southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10.
  • The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.
  • The ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10.
  • The westbound Loop 202 ramp to eastbound I-10.
  • The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road.
  • The ramps from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10.
  • The high-occupancy vehicle ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202. All other lanes from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 will remain open.

Detours

Eastbound I-10 detour : Use eastbound Loop 202 to southbound Loop 10 to westbound US 60 to access eastbound I-10. Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202. Drivers also can continue eastbound on Loop 202  to southbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 and to access eastbound I-10 in the Chandler area.

Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
