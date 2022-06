Senior director of business insights and industry growth set to coach Canada. Mandi Duhamel's workday focuses on growing the game of hockey. As the NHL's senior director of business insights and industry growth, her team analyzes how the League and the NHL Players' Association's Industry Growth Fund, a specific fund built into the collective bargaining agreement in 2013 to increase participation in the sport while focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion, has impacted the communities of the NHL's 32 teams. She is also the co-chair of the NHL and NHLPA's Female Hockey Advisory Committee which was created in 2019 and is committed to promoting the growth of women's and girls' hockey.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO