ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Eastbound I-10 closes June 24-27 between SR 51 and US60

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5DQ9_0gIeE8He00

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays and allow "plenty of extra travel time" when eastbound I-10 is closed this weekend between State Route 51 and US 60.

The highway will be closed  from 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, for Broadway Road bridge work, according to ADOT. The following ramps also will be closed:

  • The eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third and 40th streets.
  • The ramp from southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10.
  • The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.
  • The ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10.
  • The westbound Loop 202 ramp to eastbound I-10.
  • The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road.
  • The ramps from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10.
  • The high-occupancy vehicle ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202. All other lanes from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 will remain open.

Detours

Eastbound I-10 detour : Use eastbound Loop 202 to southbound Loop 10 to westbound US 60 to access eastbound I-10. Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202. Drivers also can continue eastbound on Loop 202  to southbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 and to access eastbound I-10 in the Chandler area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Deadly freeway crash shuts down I-10 at Loop 101

State lawmakers approve $526 million for education budget in AZ state budget. Educators, school board members, and administrators say they’ll be working together to make the budget work. Although the number seems like a lot of money, several organizations in the state say that it’s more of a compromise.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

I-10 truckers scoff at plan to stay in one lane

It’s billed by the Department of Transportation as a way to improve safety. But the head of the Arizona Trucking Association says the move to restrict all trucks to just the right lane of Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Phoenix is nothing short of stupid. And Anthony Bradley scoffed at the claim by ADOT that it had “coordinated’’ the plan with his organization.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Someburros will open 1st West Valley location in Goodyear

Someburros, a locally-owned and family-operated group of restaurants known for its time-honored and authentic Sonoran-style Mexican food, will launch its 13th Arizona location in the Goodyear community, marking it as the first West Valley location. The Goodyear and West Valley community is invited to be a part of the Someburros...
GOODYEAR, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
AZFamily

Arizona wildland firefighter loses home, dogs in fire

State lawmakers approve $526 million for education budget in AZ state budget. Educators, school board members, and administrators say they’ll be working together to make the budget work. Although the number seems like a lot of money, several organizations in the state say that it’s more of a compromise.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Imari Pritchett Killed in Traffic Accident on Loop 202 [Chandler, AZ]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Vehicle Crash near McClintock Drive. The police responded to a crash on Loop 202 near McClintock Drive around 1:00 a.m. According to authorities, a single-vehicle crash happened in the area involving Pritchett. Police said that an off-duty Chandler police officer had responded to the area after...
CHANDLER, AZ
santansun.com

Historic EV restaurant moves to Chandler

It’s not often a 55-year-old restaurant gets to celebrate a grand opening, but that’s what La Fonda Mexican Restaurant did recently. The popular family-owned eatery decided to move to Chandler after decades of operating in Tempe. “My sister and I we found this location,” said Angela Cota, who...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Us60#State Route 51#Adot
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot, killed on I-10 bridge in central Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed on a footbridge over Interstate 10 in central Phoenix early Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. on June 23 near 11th Avenue and Moreland Street. Witnesses discovered that a man had been shot...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Traffic stop in Arizona ends in seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — A traffic stop in northern Arizona on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills, authorities said. A deputy pulled over a Black jeep on eastbound Interstate 40 near Prescott and found three fire extinguishers in the vehicle, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1st dust storm of 2022 monsoon season hits parts of Phoenix area

PHOENIX - The first big dust storm of the 2022 monsoon season prompted the National Weather Service in Phoenix to issue a Dust Advisory for parts of the state on June 21. Video taken by SkyFOX during the late afternoon hours show a wall of dust near Sacaton. ADOT cameras also captured blowing dust conditions along Riggs Road, south of Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
AZFamily

New Arizona law cracks down on bogus reviews from shady people

While battling the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, a wildland firefighter lost his home and two dogs to an unrelated fire. Downtown Phoenix businesses feeling the pain from light rail construction. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Businesses in downtown Phoenix are feeling the negative impact of the light rail construction and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of missing Phoenix grandmother not giving up hope

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eighty-year-old Roberta “Bobbie” Braden wandered away from home in early May, then disappeared without a trace. The Phoenix grandmother is still missing. “It blows my mind that no one would have reported her, no one would have said, ‘Hey, I saw this person that’s been missing,’” said Braden’s son, Justin Powell. “That confusion is what eats me up late at night when I try to process where she could possibly be.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona transportation board approves 5-year roadway construction program

PHOENIX — A five-year transportation construction program aimed to improve and expand Arizona roads was approved Friday, officials said. The 2023-2027 program, which allocates the spending of $6.7 billion over the next five years, includes funding for various highway improvement projects across the state. A $328 million project estimated...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for ramming Maricopa County deputy's car in Youngtown

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a man accused of assaulting a deputy in Youngtown back in May. The incident began after he was reportedly driving a car with a stolen license plate on May 17. Deputies say he rammed his car into a patrol vehicle at a QuikTrip, then hit two other cars before fleeing.
YOUNGTOWN, AZ
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
775
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy