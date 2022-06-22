ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

More Than 700,000 MN Frontline Bonus Applications Filed So Far

By Kim David
 3 days ago
St Paul (KROC AM News) - It’s been two weeks since the state started accepting applications for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay bonuses and they have been averaging more than 50,000 per day. A spokesman for the state Department of Labor...

KROC News

Governor Walz Responds to Abortion Ruling With Executive Order

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order meant to protect the state's abortion services from laws in neighboring states, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for the procedure. Walz said his action should help shield people seeking or providing abortions in...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

MN Police Standards Board Named in Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

A former staffer for the Minnesota board that licenses police officers is suing the agency, alleging she was the victim of racial discrimination. Starr Suggs, who had spent 28 years with the Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Board as an administrative specialist, told KSTP-TV the last straw came in February as a crowd gathered outside to protest the police killing of Amir Locke.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Early Voting Underway For MN Primary and Special Elections

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Early absentee voting began today for the August 9 primary election as well as the special election for the First District Congressional District in southern Minnesota. The special election ballot lists Republican Brad Finstad, Democrat Jeff Ettinger, Haroun McClellan of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, and...
ROCHESTER, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

