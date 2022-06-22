3 Free-Agent Cornerbacks Lions Should Target

The Detroit Lions currently have one open roster position.
With the way the NFL is moving, it’s important to have plenty of talent in your secondary.
Teams are tossing the ball around the field often, as talented passers roam the league. Because of this, it’s important that teams stock up and commit to stopping the big plays.
The Detroit Lions have plenty of unproven talent in the secondary, especially at cornerback. Amani Oruwariye had a breakout 2021 season, and Will Harris showed versatility. But, many of the other members of the position group have been hampered by injuries.
ESPN recently suggested that the Lions should sign another cornerback to help with depth.
“The NFL has become a league in which the next team that has too much cornerback depth will be the first, as quarterbacks are routinely throwing the ball 35-plus times per game and the number of awesome receivers grows by the year,” NFL writer Field Yates explained. “Detroit will be wise to monitor the waiver wire during the preseason for players who are let go around the league.”
Currently, Detroit has one open roster spot. Here are three free-agent defensive backs who are worth pursuing to fill that one spot.
