3 Free-Agent Cornerbacks Lions Should Target

By Christian Booher
 3 days ago

The Detroit Lions currently have one open roster position.

With the way the NFL is moving, it’s important to have plenty of talent in your secondary.

Teams are tossing the ball around the field often, as talented passers roam the league. Because of this, it’s important that teams stock up and commit to stopping the big plays.

The Detroit Lions have plenty of unproven talent in the secondary, especially at cornerback. Amani Oruwariye had a breakout 2021 season, and Will Harris showed versatility. But, many of the other members of the position group have been hampered by injuries.

ESPN recently suggested that the Lions should sign another cornerback to help with depth.

“The NFL has become a league in which the next team that has too much cornerback depth will be the first, as quarterbacks are routinely throwing the ball 35-plus times per game and the number of awesome receivers grows by the year,” NFL writer Field Yates explained. “Detroit will be wise to monitor the waiver wire during the preseason for players who are let go around the league.”

Currently, Detroit has one open roster spot. Here are three free-agent defensive backs who are worth pursuing to fill that one spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QaIiy_0gIe832o00

Kevin King

After being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, King played five seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He played 10 games in the 2021 season and has not been signed heading into 2022.

There are certain areas of concern for King, such as the fact that he’s been unable to play a full slate of games due to injuries. When healthy, he’s shown potential to be a solid player.

His best season came in 2019, when he was able to play 15 games with 14 starts. That year, he picked off five passes and forced a fumble.

King has been battered a bit when it comes to injuries, but there’s potential that could be untapped. He’ll be 27 when the season starts, so he fits the mold of a young player looking for a second chance that has been appealing to general manager Brad Holmes.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rs911_0gIe832o00

A.J. Bouye

A pro bowler in 2017, Bouye is a player who has been trending down in recent years. He hasn’t played a full season since that year and hasn’t intercepted a pass since 2019.

The appeal with Bouye is his experience, as the Lions are light on that in the cornerback room. Oruwariye is the oldest player at the position, and he’s just 26 years old. Adding the one-time pro bowler would add talent but also a veteran player who has seen plenty.

Bouye may not be the player he was in his prime, but there’s still a bit of veteran savvy that can be seen with him. By bringing him in on essentially a tryout deal, the Lions can see what they can get for a season while exposing the young players to a veteran who has been around the league.

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Mackensie Alexander

This a name that may be familiar, as Alexander had spent five of his six pro seasons with the rival Minnesota Vikings. Heading into his age-29 season, the Clemson product has played in 84 games.

His production is light in terms of turnovers created, with just three career interceptions to his name. Alexander is a reliable tackler, though, and makes plays in the open field.

His health has proven to be reliable, and he has experience playing the nickel cornerback role for the Vikings. As Detroit searches for someone to fill that role on its roster, it could be a great fit to take on a player like Alexander.

© Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

