Tampa Bay Buccaneers adding more seats to Raymond James Stadium

By Caleb Skinner
BucsGameday
 3 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding new end zone seats to the south end zone in Raymond James Stadium beginning in 2022.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding additional new seating in the south end zone at Raymond James Stadium starting the 2022 NFL season. The new seating promises to add more seats that offer a different view of the game.

The Krewe's Nest will bring a different view to fans and will be available on a limited basis. The Krewe's Nest season pass is currently set at $2,700. That would place each home game ticket at a price of $337.50 before fees.

The new seating in the Krewe's Nest not only comes with a unique viewing experience, but also added benefits as well.

EXCLUSIVE KREWE'S NEST BENEFITS:

  • 2022 Playoff Ticket Priority
  • Invitations to 2022 Training Camp
  • Discounted parking
  • 15% off in-stadium food, beverages and merchandise
  • Dedicated Member Relations Associate to help you get the most out of your Krewe Membership
  • Opportunity to upgrade seats for the 2023 season (based on availability)

With this being perhaps Tom Brady's last stint with the Buccaneers, or even in the NFL, fans should flock to this opportunity for the 2022 season. Once Brady does indeed to retire, the Krewe's Nest option should feature into maintaining fan involvement for years to come following his departure.

