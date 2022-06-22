ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Heat Up Your Low-Impact Cardio With This 30-Minute Sweat Session

By Lilian Gonzalez
PopSugar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin LIT Method founders Justin and Taylor Norris for a 30-minute beginner's bodyweight cardio sweat session that will help you build strength and stability while getting your heart...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

How often should you poop in a day?

However gross it may sound; pooping is a necessity of life that one cannot ignore. Your poop can indicate if you're getting enough fibre and water in your diet, as well as whether your digestive tract is processing food too rapidly or too slowly. Additionally, persistent changes in bowel habits or the nature of your excrement may indicate a medical ailment that has to be treated.
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

"Black Glam" Wedding Nails Are Up 50% on Pinterest

Black glam nails are trending thanks to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's recent wedding. The look involves incorporating different versions of black polish and nail art into a manicure. Popular variations include matte, shiny, or velvet nail finishes. If Kravis's recent wedding hasn't inspired your own gothic glam beauty practices,...
SKIN CARE
PopSugar

Registry Picks For the Pair Who Loves a Good Morning Beverage

Whether you're a pair of morning people or you can't operate without coffee, waking up is just a little bit nicer when you're with the person you love — and when you can sit and sip a beverage together. If you're building out your wedding gift registry, don't overlook the many options that can help you start your day more deliciously. Coffee makers and tea, yes — but what about smoothies? Or fancy espresso drinks? (You know there's a barista within you, yearning to break free.)
DRINKS
PopSugar

6 Nourishing Products to Protect Your Bebé’s Skin this Summer

If caring for your bebé's skin is your new favorite activity, you're not alone. Whether you love bathing him/her, covering him/her in a soothing buttery lotion, or doing a relaxing oil massage right before bedtime, baby's skin is just perfect. But even though it's already so wonderful and soft, it's still necessary to nourish and protect it with gentle, baby-proof products best qualified for their delicate skin. Ahead, we've rounded up some baby essentials to keep your bebésito(a)'s skin protected and nourished this summer.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardio Workout#Squats#Apl#Lit
PopSugar

Vacation-Ready Essentials to Toss in Your Suitcase Now

Got summer travel on the mind? You grab the suitcase, we'll create your packing guide. From versatile pieces you can wear sightseeing to transitional accessories that will take your looks from day to night, we've got all the vacation-worthy pieces that deserve some hard-won real estate in your luggage — or, at the very least, will take the edge off your wanderlust. We're talking flirty dresses, fun (and functional) workout gear, statement earrings, and everything in between from Laundry By Shelli Segal — all shoppable from retailers like Macy's, Saks OFF Fifth, Nordstrom Rack, Dillard's, TJ Maxx, Amazon, HauteLook, and Marmax. Now, all you've got to worry about is enjoying your destination.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy