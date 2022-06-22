ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'When I am stuck in those moments I want to die in a big way': Louise Thompson bravely shares her 'catastrophic PTSD and post-natal breakdown' as she discusses mental health battle following birth of son Leo

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She has spoken openly about her battle with PTSD and post-natal anxiety after the birth of her son Leo last year.

And Louise Thompson showcased her vulnerable side on Wednesday as she took to Instagram to share her 'catastrophic breakdown' in which she admitted when she is stuck in a depressive moment, she wants to 'die in a big way.'

The former Made In Chelsea star, 32, has been documenting her journey with postnatal depression after complications while giving birth in November meant she had two very close brushes with death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3CnO_0gIe4Ilw00
'When I am stuck in those moments I want to die in a big way': Louise Thompson bravely shares her 'catastrophic PTSD and post-natal breakdown' as she discussed mental health battle following birth of son Leo 

Since, the former reality star has been open with showing the realities of her ongoing mental health battle with her 1.4million followers.

Louise, who gave birth to her first child Leo late last year, admitted her breakdown made her wish she would 'die'.

She started off her day spending quality time with her partner Ryan Libbey and their six-month-old baby before visiting her best friend and former co-star Rosie Fortescue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDYrS_0gIe4Ilw00
'WTF is going on': The former Made In Chelsea star, 32, has been documenting her journey with postnatal depression after complications while giving birth in November meant she had two very close brushes with death

She explained how she has many things to be grateful for in life but still can become triggered at any point causing a panic attack and breakdowns.

Sharing a vulnerable snap of herself crying, Louise said: 'And then I had an absolute catastrophic breakdown out of NOWHERE. It's like my brain thought I was full on dying again.

'Couldn't think straight or function for 40 minutes. Absolutely petrifying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUfXO_0gIe4Ilw00
Family: She has spoken openly about her battle with PTSD and post-natal anxiety after the birth of her son Leo last year who she shares with beau Ryan Libbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zm4YQ_0gIe4Ilw00
So brave: Louise, who gave birth to her first child Leo late last year, admitted her breakdown made her wish she would 'die'

'Literally don't think I was triggered by anything I had to take myself away because I don't like lowing the mood for Ryan or others and then I found some photos of myself as a child in my bedroom and I started screaming "why did this have to happen to me" feeling so angry and sad for my innocent vulnerable self.

She added: 'Honestly wtf is going on. My new anti depressant is quite good for sleep so I take it in the evening and at least that helped me go to bed and reset to start today as a fresh new day, but WOW when I'm stuck in those moments I want to DIE in a big way.'

In another selfie of herself, Louise had tears streaming down her face as she rubbed her eyes sat on her bedroom floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdeXS_0gIe4Ilw00
'My brain thought I was dying': She explained how she has many things to be grateful for in life but still can become triggered at any point causing a panic attack and breakdowns

She wrote: 'I honestly don't even have words to explain the suffering. I just keep telling myself to keep going because light is around the corner.

After her on/off again romance with bad boy Spencer Matthews and US fashion heir Alik Alfus, Louise met PT Ryan Libbey in 2016 and fell head over heels. The pair got engaged in August 2018 after two years of dating.

In March 2021, Louise revealed she and partner Ryan Libbey had suffered a miscarriage describing it as 'one of the hardest things I've ever done'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRiNi_0gIe4Ilw00
'Absolutely petrified': Sharing a vulnerable snap of herself crying, Louise said: 'I had an absolute catastrophic breakdown out of NOWHERE. It's like my brain thought I was full on dying again'

The star spoke out via her social media and told her followers: 'Sometimes the timing isn't right and I need to be patient with what is to come in the future...⁣'

Shortly after her miscarriage, Louise announced that she and fiancé Ryan were expecting again.

In November 2021, she revealed she had given birth but the labour had not been easy. Louise suffered complications and spent a month in hospital after giving birth to her baby son.

If you have been affected by anything in this story please contact Birth Trauma Association at birthtraumaassociation.org.uk

For help and support with perinatal mental illness please contact PANDAS on 0808 1961 776

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfoVX_0gIe4Ilw00
Incredible: Shortly after her miscarriage, Louise announced that she and fiancé Ryan were expecting again and in November 2021, she revealed she had given birth but the labour had not been easy after she suffered complications and spent a month in hospital

Comments / 0

