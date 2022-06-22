ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Pair of Georgia losses puts Trump's political power in question

By Jon Skolnik
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OhaW2_0gIe286L00

Two Trump-backed candidates lost their respective elections this week, marking significant defeats in Donald Trump's broader effort to install MAGA-friendly surrogates in state governments as well as the U.S. House and Senate.

On Tuesday, Republican former state Rep. Vernon Jones lost out in a runoff to Republican trucking executive Mike Collins to represent Georgia's 10th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Collins' victory comes just a week after he earned a rare endorsement from Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who himself has been put on Trump's hit list for failing to sufficiently promote the Big Lie and baseless claims of election fraud.

Jones, a former Democrat, has been described as the "Black Donald Trump." He has featured in numerous Trump-related events and supported the former president's failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Back in 2020, Jones made headlines after speaking at a Trump rally in Macon, Georgia, where he crowd-surfed in the middle of a global pandemic.

Trump also suffered another loss in the Peach State's 6th Congressional District, where Trump-backed lawyer Jake Evans was beat out in a GOP primary by emergency room physician Rich McCormick. McCormick handily won by a 20-point margin. Throughout the race, Evans and McCormick repeatedly casted doubt over the other's right-wing bona fides. Trump gave Evans a $10,000 donation and supported Evans in a tele-rally on Monday

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Georgia's 6th district, which flipped red after the latest round of redistricting, is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath, meaning that McCormick is likely to strip the incumbent of her seat in coming midterms, as Axios reports.

Numerous commentators have suggested in recent weeks that Trump might be losing his grip on GOP voters. But with dozens of elections still on the docket, and some Trump-backed wins to boot, it may be too hard to tell.

On Tuesday, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., was trounced by his Republican opponent, Katie Britt, in a recent recall election after Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks back in March, according to the Associated Press. Brooks, who has spent over a decade in Congress, lost the former president's support after the lawmaker suggested that the nation should move on from the 2020 election. Adding insult to injury, Trump formally backed Britt earlier this month, giving her campaign the jumpstart needed to soar in the polls.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Salon

QAnon's 'Q' delivers first new messages since 2020

On Friday, amidst the chaos of the news of the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, QAnon's 'Q' left the first new series of messages since 2020. The first message — "Shall we play a game once more?" — was left using 'Q's credentials on what Daily Beast refers to as an "anarchic internet community" called 8kun, and was later followed up with "Are you ready to serve your country again?" and then a third reading "Remember your oath."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vernon Jones
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Political Power#Election Fraud#Maga#The U S House#Senate#Republican#The Associated Press#Democrat#Gop
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Beast

Democrat Senate Candidate Hit in the Face by Opponent at Abortion Rally

An abortion rights protest devolved into chaos in Rhode Island on Friday, after a state Senate candidate was apparently struck in the face by her Republican opponent. “I’m a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent—a police officer—violently attacked me,” Democrat candidate Jennifer Rourke tweeted on Saturday morning.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy