This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. All McDonald’s restaurants in the Laredo area, as well as many around the state, will be donating 10% of all lunch proceeds collected between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 to the victims of the Uvalde massacre at Robb Elementary School which left 21 people dead, including 19 children, last month.

