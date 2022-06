PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother and her brother are facing charges after concealing a child because the mother didn’t want to see him locked up. State Police in Princeton tells LOOTPRESS that on Saturday, June 6, 2022, they responded to a call along Athens Road in Mercer County. The call was regarding a female that stated her neighbors had come to her apartment and started an altercation. They began to threaten her with physical harm and then pointed a gun at her. The victim told 911 that the neighbors were also concealing a juvenile in the apartment who was a runaway and someone that was reported missing.

