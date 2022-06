This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Ottawa is a beautiful city, and all of its gothic revival buildings are definitely an amazing sight. Not to mention the two rivers, the Ottawa River and the Rideau River, which flow right through the capital. But when it comes to the Ottawa-Toronto rivalry (is there much of one?), Ottawa sometimes seems to have a serious inferiority complex.

AMERICAS ・ 3 DAYS AGO