Saint Cloud, MN

Good Samaritan Awards Announced

By Jeff McMahon
 2 days ago
ST CLOUD -- The Good Samaritan awards have been given out. Catholic Charities of St. Cloud has awarded Chuck and Pat Ernst, and PAM’s Auto with the 2022 Good Samaritan Awards. The award is given...

1390 Granite City Sports

Financial Counselors See More Families

ST. CLOUD -- With the inflation rate at 8.6%, the highest since 1981, financial counselors have seen more families worried about their household budgets. Emily Bezdicek is a HUD-certified Financial and Housing Counselor with Catholic Charities in St. Cloud. She says the best thing to do now is compare how much your family spends versus last year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Lemonade Concert and Art Fair is On!

ST. CLOUD -- The Lemonade Concert and Art Fair are on at St. Cloud State University. The annual tradition and the start of Granite City Days feature over 150 vendors spread throughout the campus. Kendra Rael is an author with The Ruth Experience. She explains why she makes the Art...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Paramount Announces Fall Schedule

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Center for the Arts has released its fall schedule. Director of Performing Arts Gretchen Boulka says this fall features a few popular music groups making a return to St. Cloud. We're going to have the Glenn Miller Orchestra back, they've been at the Paramount before...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

New Bank Coming to Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new bank is coming to downtown St. Cloud. Chase Bank is opening a branch at 211 5th Avenue South in the same building as Chipotle and Noodles and Company. Banking for Chase Market Director Andy Gahan says, “St. Cloud boasts an inviting, vibrant community with a diverse business and retail environment." Gahan says they'll be opening their first branch in St. Cloud later this year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Granite City Days this week in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud will be celebrating this week with Granite City Days. The festivities start on Thursday with the Lemonade Art Fair at St. Cloud State University from 11:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. The event includes over 150 vendors. The Granite City Days Opening Ceremony is at 7:00 p.m. on the Atwood Mall.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesotans Asked to Leave Porch Lights on in Honor of Missing Long Prairie Woman

Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2022 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

A Plan to Help Construction Hiring Needs in Central MN

More than 6,000 jobs are available according to Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She says approximately 500 of those jobs are in the construction field. Cruikshank says there are currently limitations for 16 to 18 year old people who'd like to work on construction sites. She says they are looking to local law makers to help them find ways to get young people started in the construction field early because Cruikshank says if the law doesn't allow young people to start until they are 18 they may lose some of that talent to other careers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Shopko Optical Acquires Midwest Vision Centers

GREEN BAY, WISC. - Midwest Vision Centers is now part of Shopko Optical. Shopko Optical announced Monday the acquisition of 18 Midwest Vision Centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. St. Cloud has one of each store, both are located on Division Street. Midwest Vision Centers is Shopko Optical's seventh completed...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

