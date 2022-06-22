Former Packers OLB Chris Odom wins USFL Defensive Player of the Year

Former Green Bay Packers edge rusher Chris Odom was named the USFL’s Inaugural Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022 season.

Odom spent a year with the Packers spanning the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He appeared in seven regular-season games for Mike Pettine’s defense during the 2017 season, playing 59 total snaps on defense and 13 more on special teams while producing six tackles.

The Packers waived Odom after training camp and before the 2018 regular season. He spent time with two other NFL teams and teams in the CFL before breaking out in a big way in the USFL this season.

The Houston Gamblers picked Odom with the fourth pick of the second round in the USFL draft. He led the USFL in sacks (12.5) and forced fumbles (6) over 10 games during the 2022 season. He was the only player with double-digit sacks, and he also added 8.0 tackles for losses.

Here’s a highlight package from Odom’s season:

Here’s Odom’s reaction to winning the award: