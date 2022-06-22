Perquimans County EMS announces openings for two full-time positions; Immediate part-time positions also available
Perquimans County Emergency Services is pleased to announce Two Full-Time Positions for Paramedic/AEMT providers in its Emergency Medical Services Division. Perquimans County Emergency Services also has immediate openings for Part-Time EMTs, AEMTs, and Paramedics. Perquimans County Emergency Services prides themselves on community outreach by developing solid partnerships with area...www.obxtoday.com
