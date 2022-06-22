Perquimans County EMS announces openings for two full-time positions; Immediate part-time positions also available

Dare County has provided the following beach nourishment update in effect as of Friday, June 24, 2022:. During the first six days of the Avon beach nourishment project, the contractor, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co., has made steady progress. As of this afternoon (Friday, June 24, 2022), the dredge Ellis Island has delivered 25 loads of sand onto the beach and placed approximately 250,000 cubic yards of sand between Greenwood Place and ORV Ramp 38.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO